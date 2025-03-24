Jennifer Aniston Looks Unrecognizable In '90s Photos With Dark Brown Hair
Just as Jennifer Aniston herself has had a stunning transformation over the years, the "Friends" alum has also undergone quite the evolution when it comes to her hair. These days, she's arguably best known for her light-colored locks. When she's not going all-out blonde, she can often be seen rocking a layered light-brown look with touches of gold. Because of this, it's easy to forget that her natural hair color is actually a darker shade of brown. And since the sun-kissed look as become so synonymous with her image, Aniston looks borderline unrecognizable in photos from the early '90s, before she started ritualistically dyeing her hair.
Aniston's natural hair color is on full display in some of her pre-"Friends" roles, such as the short-lived "Ferris Bueller" TV show that premiered in 1990 and the cult-favorite 1993 comedy-horror film "Leprechaun." Aniston's curly brown hair could even be seen in some of her earliest appearances as Rachel Green when "Friends" first hit the airwaves in 1994. However, it's also at that point that the transformation really started to take place. By Season 2 of the beloved sitcom, Aniston had debuted her iconic layered bob known as "The Rachel" – and by Season 4, she had straightened her hair and gone full blonde. Admittedly, we're a bit nostalgic for Aniston's dark brunette era, but according to hair and makeup artist Luna Viola, there's a reason she may have changed her look — and there's one hairstyle that actually works best for her.
Jennifer Aniston wore her brown hair past her shoulders in 1990
The year 1990 marked a significant milestone in Jennifer Aniston's early career, as that's when the then-21-year-old made her television debut. Aniston's first small-screen role was as a series regular on the extremely short-lived Fox sitcom "Molloy," on which she starred opposite a pre-"Big Bang Theory" Mayim Bialik. "Molloy" premiered in July of that year, though the network pulled the plug on the show just one month later. However, Aniston immediately bounced back. Mere days after "Molloy" went off the air, she debuted as part of the main cast of NBC's "Ferris Bueller" series. Aniston starred as Jeannie Bueller, the role made famous by Jennifer Grey in the original 1986 film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." (Coincidentally, Grey later landed a gig on "Friends.") To celebrate the occasion, Aniston attended a party for NBC stars," where she was photographed wearing her natural, curly brown hair well past her shoulders.
We asked hair and makeup artist Luna Viola to explain exactly what it is about Aniston's early-'90s look that makes it so unrecognizable to the modern eye. "Jennifer's hair has gone through some significant changes over the years. From the early natural brunette days to different shades of sun kissed blonde. This evolution has established her look as the ultimate beachy Californian blonde, natural and effortless," she explained, adding, "By reinventing her brunette girl next door look into a more sophisticated version of herself, she created her trademark blonde, her less-is-more approach to beauty is what lends her much appeal."
Jennifer Aniston showed shades of her signature style in 1995
By 1995, Jennifer Aniston was still a relative newcomer, but was definitely on an upward trajectory. "Ferris Bueller" had been canceled after one season, but fellow NBC sitcom "Friends" was headed into its second season following a strong launch in 1994. As we all know, the show rocketed the actor and her co-stars to superstardom, and "Friends" stayed at the top of the ratings for a total of 10 seasons. In what can now be seen as something of a prelude to this success, Aniston and "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry made an appearance at a 1995 NBC fall preview event for a screening of the network's made-for-TV movie "Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story." By this point, Aniston had apparently begun implementing her signature highlights. But while her hair definitely looks lighter than it did in 1990, her medium length-bob still looks a lot more brown than blonde in photos from the event.
While we certainly have a soft spot for Aniston's dark brunette era, hair and make-up artist Luna Viola says lighter shades tend to suit the actress better overall. "She is naturally a light brown shade and any lighter shade of warm honey blonde brings out her blue eyes and sun kissed skin tone," Viola told us. "That is when I think she looks her best ... when styled with beach waves or blow-dried sleek and bouncy for a more elegant look. This is when she embodies California cool mixed with the girl next store vibe."
Does Jennifer Aniston look best as a blonde?
It was during the mid-to-late 1990s that Jennifer Aniston started wearing her naturally wavy hair long, thin, and straight. It was also around that time that she went all-in on being a blonde, with her locks looking especially golden during the fifth and sixth seasons of "Friends" from 1998 to mid-2000. In the following years, both on the show and away from it, Aniston would continue to play around with her look a bit. Even so, she has more or less maintained a very blonde-forward look ever since, rarely embracing her brunette roots (pun intended) and keeping it fairly light when she did.
To that end, Aniston's longtime hair colorist Michael Canalé actually called the actress "the original bronde" (a combination of brunette and blonde) during a 2023 interview with Vogue. Canalé added that, "Over time, you can see that I sanded out her hairline, making it brighter to bring out her eyes and warm complexion." All this, of course, is just fine by hair and make-up artist Luna Viola, who thinks Aniston's blonde look is particularly flattering. "She also experimented with some darker balayage and low lights seamlessly mixed into her trademark blonde, which is nice but I found her blonde years to match her persona and her features in a more bright, multidimensional way," the expert told us, concluding, "It adds freshness to her face giving her that youthful, timeless look that we all dream of."
Jennifer Aniston has no plans to stop dyeing her hair
With her dark brunette days long behind her, Jennifer Aniston has made it fairly clear that she doesn't plan on ever going back. In a 2019 interview with Business Insider, Michael Canalé revealed that Aniston sees him to get her hair color touched up every five weeks. Speaking to InStyle later that same year, Aniston herself explained that she intended on keeping this routine going for as long as possible, adding, "I'm not gonna lie — I don't want gray hair." That said, it apparently only took a few years for her perspective to shift on that last point. In 2023, the "Friends" alum received praise on social media for embracing her gray hair in a post to social media.
Ultimately, Aniston believes there's no wrong choice when it comes to what women decide to do with their hair. It's just a matter of what each individual person thinks is right for them, even as they get older. "If you want to go gray, go for it! If you want to keep coloring your hair, that's great too. I think everyone should feel confident in whatever choices they make, including embracing natural color or texture," the actress said in a 2022 interview with Prevention. "Hair is a creative way to express yourself, and I love that your mood and energy can change with the change of a hairstyle, cut, or color," Aniston added, concluding, "Embrace what is going to make you happy."