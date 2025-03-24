Jennifer Aniston Looks Unrecognizable In '90s Photos With Dark Brown Hair

Just as Jennifer Aniston herself has had a stunning transformation over the years, the "Friends" alum has also undergone quite the evolution when it comes to her hair. These days, she's arguably best known for her light-colored locks. When she's not going all-out blonde, she can often be seen rocking a layered light-brown look with touches of gold. Because of this, it's easy to forget that her natural hair color is actually a darker shade of brown. And since the sun-kissed look as become so synonymous with her image, Aniston looks borderline unrecognizable in photos from the early '90s, before she started ritualistically dyeing her hair.

Aniston's natural hair color is on full display in some of her pre-"Friends" roles, such as the short-lived "Ferris Bueller" TV show that premiered in 1990 and the cult-favorite 1993 comedy-horror film "Leprechaun." Aniston's curly brown hair could even be seen in some of her earliest appearances as Rachel Green when "Friends" first hit the airwaves in 1994. However, it's also at that point that the transformation really started to take place. By Season 2 of the beloved sitcom, Aniston had debuted her iconic layered bob known as "The Rachel" – and by Season 4, she had straightened her hair and gone full blonde. Admittedly, we're a bit nostalgic for Aniston's dark brunette era, but according to hair and makeup artist Luna Viola, there's a reason she may have changed her look — and there's one hairstyle that actually works best for her.

