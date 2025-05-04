Does Lauren Boebert Wear A Wig? 5 Pics Where Her Layered Locks Look Fake
Synthetics have dominated Donald Trump's inner circle even before Karoline Leavitt's supposed lip fillers gave her a bad case of duck face. Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is narrowly leading the race in most faux features of the Republican party — now that Kimberly Guilfoyle seems to be out of the contest since splitting with Donald Trump Jr. — Boebert's eyebrow blindness and fake tan fails pale in comparison to the speculation that the gun-loving politician dons a shiny, black wig.
The controversy-ridden congresswoman has already been in the limelight on the subject of hair. Boebert received considerable backlash in 2022 for mocking the CROWN Act, which aims to combat racial discrimination against natural hairstyles — what Boebert called the "bad hair bill." Ironically, Boebert seems to be using her own protective hairstyle in the workplace, covering up any natural hair with a possible wig. For instance, in a photo she posted on Instagram, posing next to Manuel Heart, chairman of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, Boebert's hairline appears fairly abrupt against her forehead. Likewise, looking carefully at a selfie that Boebert posted, one can almost see the faint line of a potential lace front glued to her forehead.
Luna Viola, a Los Angeles-based fashion and red carpet hairstylist and makeup artist, confirmed to us that the chances that Boebert is wearing a wig are high, calling attention to other strange features about it. "Lauren's hair seem[s] to have a very unnatural volume and a lack of natural movement, which is typical of synthetic hair," Viola told The List.
Lauren Boebert's manicured mane is too good to be true, according to a professional
Either Lauren Boebert uses gallons of conditioner, or her hair is a hoax. Just take a look at the unnaturally glossy shine and over-the-top volume of her mop in these photos posted to X (formerly Twitter) in 2023. "The hairline looks 'planted' and not seamlessly blended with her scalp, the texture of the hair looks too shiny, and the scalp at the parting of the hair is not visible, unlike a natural parting where the scalp can be seen," Luna Viola explained. Looking at an Instagram post with Pete Hegseth, his wife, and Boebert, the congresswoman's locks look almost too silky to be real, and her part, as Viola mentioned, seems too elevated to be natural. Similarly, posing next to Chris Wright in another Instagram post, Boebert's hair falls awkwardly off her shoulders and lands in a stiff, wig-like shape.
According to Viola, there are a few explanations for her hair's appearance. "I believe it's either a lace front wig or clip-in extensions. A lace front wig can look undetectable once [it] is worn, especially if made with human hair," Viola said. "Same concept for the clip-in extensions, except the placement is more visual and works better with existing hair. The top layer of the natural hair is left out to conceal the clips extensions, and that is what makes it look much more realistic compared to a full wig." We'll leave the deliberating up to the reader.