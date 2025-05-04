Does Lauren Boebert Wear A Wig? 5 Pics Where Her Layered Locks Look Fake

Synthetics have dominated Donald Trump's inner circle even before Karoline Leavitt's supposed lip fillers gave her a bad case of duck face. Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is narrowly leading the race in most faux features of the Republican party — now that Kimberly Guilfoyle seems to be out of the contest since splitting with Donald Trump Jr. — Boebert's eyebrow blindness and fake tan fails pale in comparison to the speculation that the gun-loving politician dons a shiny, black wig.

The controversy-ridden congresswoman has already been in the limelight on the subject of hair. Boebert received considerable backlash in 2022 for mocking the CROWN Act, which aims to combat racial discrimination against natural hairstyles — what Boebert called the "bad hair bill." Ironically, Boebert seems to be using her own protective hairstyle in the workplace, covering up any natural hair with a possible wig. For instance, in a photo she posted on Instagram, posing next to Manuel Heart, chairman of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, Boebert's hairline appears fairly abrupt against her forehead. Likewise, looking carefully at a selfie that Boebert posted, one can almost see the faint line of a potential lace front glued to her forehead.

Luna Viola, a Los Angeles-based fashion and red carpet hairstylist and makeup artist, confirmed to us that the chances that Boebert is wearing a wig are high, calling attention to other strange features about it. "Lauren's hair seem[s] to have a very unnatural volume and a lack of natural movement, which is typical of synthetic hair," Viola told The List.