5 Times Lauren Boebert's Makeup Made It Clear She Has A Bad Case Of 'Eyebrow Blindness'

Never one to be on the cutting edge of fashion, Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert has a history of rocking some rather outdated trends. In between her penchant for skinny jeans and sky-high heels, Boebert also has a fondness for brashly speaking her mind and making a bit of a scene both in and out of public service. While she is currently working to make it appear as if the rumors around Boebert and Kid Rock dating might be legitimate, the congresswoman is also doing her best to keep up appearances otherwise. However, she's not a winner when it comes to properly applying her makeup, often going significantly overboard.

Of course there are many makeup fails in Boebert's history. She can't seem to step away from the bronzer, her lipstick is always the loudest in the room, and her eyeshadow could cover up the sun. But there's one feature in particular that Boebert truly has a hard time navigating — her eyebrows. Often they are severely smudged on, dark black, and bulky. Sometimes their shape changes in mysterious ways. Whatever the case may be, Boebert has shown off her "eyebrow blindness" more than once.