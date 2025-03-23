5 Times Lauren Boebert's Makeup Made It Clear She Has A Bad Case Of 'Eyebrow Blindness'
Never one to be on the cutting edge of fashion, Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert has a history of rocking some rather outdated trends. In between her penchant for skinny jeans and sky-high heels, Boebert also has a fondness for brashly speaking her mind and making a bit of a scene both in and out of public service. While she is currently working to make it appear as if the rumors around Boebert and Kid Rock dating might be legitimate, the congresswoman is also doing her best to keep up appearances otherwise. However, she's not a winner when it comes to properly applying her makeup, often going significantly overboard.
Of course there are many makeup fails in Boebert's history. She can't seem to step away from the bronzer, her lipstick is always the loudest in the room, and her eyeshadow could cover up the sun. But there's one feature in particular that Boebert truly has a hard time navigating — her eyebrows. Often they are severely smudged on, dark black, and bulky. Sometimes their shape changes in mysterious ways. Whatever the case may be, Boebert has shown off her "eyebrow blindness" more than once.
Lauren Boebert went overboard with the pomade
Taking to Instagram to post a selfie to say, "I voted! Have you?" Lauren Boebert is flaunting quite a bit of makeup mistakes next to her cute sticker. While it is incredibly rare to see Boebert makeup-free, in the moments that she has been spotted with a clean face, it's clear she suffered from the over-plucked eyebrow trend of the late 1990s and early 2000s. However, she still has quite a bit to work with, which makes it a mystery as to why she insists on overly filling in her brows. In fact, the heaviness of this look makes it appear as if Boebert is eschewing a mild pencil or gel and going straight for the bold look of pomade.
In an interview for Byrdie, professional esthetician Brielle Pollara says pomade is "best suited for those looking to achieve a bold brow," and that "pomades work well to create a feathered brow or bold, defined look. [But] can be tricky to apply for beginners." And Boebert is proof of that. Even if she was using something as approachable as MAC's Brows Big Boost Fibre Gel, it's clear Boebert can't be trusted to follow the instructions. The brows are thick, more like caterpillars than anything elegant, and much too dark, making them stand out even more. A reminder to use everything in moderation.
Lauren Boebert's eyebrows got upstaged by a goat
Long before dressing to go on possible dates with Kid Rock, it appears that Lauren Boebert was hanging out with a different kid. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Boebert shows herself taking a selfie next to a goat with the caption, "Steve says 'Hi!'" It's clear the congresswoman is having a blast, and the animal seems to be calm and collected. What's striking about this photo, however, is that Steve appears to be rocking better eyebrows than Boebert.
Once again, Boebert has overdone it with the heavy filling in of her brows. They look simultaneously matte and sticky, and the eyebrow above her left eye always appears to be closer to the bridge of her nose than the other. For someone so severely drawing on their features, it doesn't make sense why there's no symmetry between the brows. It could also be that since Boebert rocks the Millennial side bang, the entire left side of her face feels out of balance. Even still, considering how elaborate Boebert's makeup routine must be, she could easily spare a few more seconds to make sure things are in alignment.
Lauren Boebert's brows lack consistency
Taking to Instagram to share what Lauren Boebert referred to as a "Happy mom moment," it appears that the Colorado congresswoman didn't completely flesh out her eyebrows to her usual standards. Even though Boebert has undergone quite the transformation since getting into politics, her eyebrows appear to be an afterthought along for the ride. Seen here, the brows are shorter than usual, as if she didn't finish drawing them on all the way. They also lack a defined curve — something that Boebert will really start exaggerating in upcoming examples.
Perhaps the mother of four sons didn't have time to get out the door and to the youngster's football game with a full face of glam. The rest of her look is a bit more understated than usual here. Her lips aren't that vibrant vermillion we're used to, and even her eye shadow lacks a certain intensity. Going for a more laid back mom look might actually work out for Boebert, should she want to give it more of a try — and be sure to include toning down the eyebrows for best results.
Lauren Boebert misfired on this eyebrow look
Sticking to one of her favorite pastimes, Lauren Boebert rocked an outfit that missed the mark while at a shooting range — certainly not the first or last time this will happen. Sharing in a post on X, Boebert confesses to enjoying her time at Franktown Firearms while admitting she "Couldn't help but show them what little girls are made of, gunpowder & lead!" Moving quickly past how strange it is that she refers to herself as a little girl here, what's even more outstanding is that her bulky brows are back. And yes, one is still inching more towards the center of her face than the other.
Eyebrow mapping — the art and science of ensuring your brows are symmetrical — is a skill, but not one that's difficult to acquire. In most cases, eyebrow mapping revolves around three easy steps to find the beginning, top of the arch, and end of your brows. Whereas not all brows will be exactly and perfectly matching, using this method can better help prevent the issue Boebert seems to keep running into where one appears closer to the center of her face than the other.
Lauren Boebert should stop taking brow advice from Matt Gaetz
Just a few days before Matt Gaetz officially withdrew his name from consideration for Attorney General, Lauren Boebert took to Instagram to show off an image full of cursed eyebrows. Accentuating the intense friendship between Boebert and Gaetz, the Colorado congresswoman said in her caption that she was "With founding Chairman of the El Salvador Caucus," meaning Matt as well as his wife Ginger Luckey Gaetz. The trio all posing together feels like a perfect example of three different missteps one could make when shaping eyebrows.
For starters, Matt's brows are much too angled and intense, creating a "Batman" feel to his face. Ginger is quite possibly the closest to nailing her brows here, but the lack of arch to them flattens out her overall features. Had she added just a teeny bit of curvature, they would have been perfect. As for Boebert, she is now firmly in her over-arched era. No longer do her brows appear to be two solid caterpillars lying there. Instead, she has added lift and definition to them — but is still using too dark a gel or pomade, making them look matted together and overly drawn on. She would do well to go her own way and not take any styling advice from the Gaetz duo.