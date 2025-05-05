The Staggering Amount Of Money The Modern Family Cast Reportedly Made Per Episode

Fans aware of the "Modern Family" cast's enviable salaries could easily agree that their pay was well-deserved, as the actors kept viewers coming back. The proof was especially in the numbers by the end of the series' run. Though lower than its debut season, the show retained an impressive average of 7.1 million viewers per episode by its eleventh season. The series, as a whole, also cultivated a positive critical reception. It retains an 85% overall rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and the final season didn't fall too far behind with a respectable 80% score.

It's possible the series could still be running today if fans had it their way. There's no denying its hilarious situations, relatable family dynamics, and lovable characters had a major impact on several viewers and thus accrued an impressive following. "Modern Family has got to be the best family comedy show out there," one X user wrote. "Such fine character development and perfect blend of depth, warmness and light-hearted comedy. Just a joy to watch." Though it would be a dream come true for many if the show ever picked up where it left off, the cast's potential need for further pay increases as return incentives could render a reboot too expensive to produce with a reasonable budget.