The Staggering Amount Of Money The Modern Family Cast Reportedly Made Per Episode
For 11 years and 11 seasons, "Modern Family" charmed sitcom fans with its mockumentary-style comedy; heartwarming, family-oriented narratives; and lovable cast. Since the show's finale, we've learned that its beloved cast members have wandered off on their own paths and achieved varying degrees of success in their individual endeavors, both acting and beyond. Some fans may still be interested in finding out more about their lives during the show and understanding how their popular characters' warranted sizable paychecks throughout the show's run.
It should be no surprise that the adults in the room warranted the biggest paydays in light of their extended screen time and extensive industry experience. Celebrity Net Worth reports that stars Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Eric Stonestreet each earned themselves a whopping $500,000 per episode by "Modern Family's" final season. The older cast won themselves sizable raises after suing 20th Century Fox in 2012, thus setting the stage for them to rake in even more cash by the series' end. Meanwhile, Celebrity Net Worth suggests younger cast members Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, and Nolan Gould, who, by that point, had graduated to adulthood, proved their own worth with salaries amounting to around $125,000, though these figures are estimates could slightly vary, per episode. The oldest Dunphy sister, Sarah Hyland, received slightly more than her younger co-stars at a $130,000 rate, which certainly helped her afford her lavish life.
Their pay was well-deserved
Fans aware of the "Modern Family" cast's enviable salaries could easily agree that their pay was well-deserved, as the actors kept viewers coming back. The proof was especially in the numbers by the end of the series' run. Though lower than its debut season, the show retained an impressive average of 7.1 million viewers per episode by its eleventh season. The series, as a whole, also cultivated a positive critical reception. It retains an 85% overall rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and the final season didn't fall too far behind with a respectable 80% score.
It's possible the series could still be running today if fans had it their way. There's no denying its hilarious situations, relatable family dynamics, and lovable characters had a major impact on several viewers and thus accrued an impressive following. "Modern Family has got to be the best family comedy show out there," one X user wrote. "Such fine character development and perfect blend of depth, warmness and light-hearted comedy. Just a joy to watch." Though it would be a dream come true for many if the show ever picked up where it left off, the cast's potential need for further pay increases as return incentives could render a reboot too expensive to produce with a reasonable budget.