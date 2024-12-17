The Lavish Life Of Sarah Hyland

Much of the appeal of fame and fortune is the luxurious lifestyle and distinguished social connections only some of the highest earners can afford. Accomplished actor, television host, and businesswoman Sarah Hyland is among those enviable individuals who enjoy the well-deserved monetary spoils of her prominent rise to widespread acclaim. Hyland's role in the long-running American sitcom "Modern Family" earned her four Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series over the course of the show's 11 season run. Though "Modern Family" was not her first experience in the entertainment world, it is her most recognizable accomplishment and the source of most of her impressive wealth.

After "Modern Family" ended, Sarah Hyland continued having a successful career in film and TV. She also branched out from acting into business but kept her focus close to her heart and life experiences. Sarah Hyland tragically suffered from endometriosis and chronic kidney disease for years (causing her to undergo two kidney transplants), which eventually led to a 2021 collaboration with the wellness brand Source to develop tasty vitamins to promote women's health.

Outside of her professional life, Sarah Hyland enjoys the company of her Bachelor-alum husband, Wells Adams, and their famous friends. The actor loves traveling the world, wearing designer clothes, having a glittering social life, owning impressive California real estate, splurging on expensive self-care, and other advantages of wealth and prestige that many of her fans aspire to someday obtain for themselves.

