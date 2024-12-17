The Lavish Life Of Sarah Hyland
Much of the appeal of fame and fortune is the luxurious lifestyle and distinguished social connections only some of the highest earners can afford. Accomplished actor, television host, and businesswoman Sarah Hyland is among those enviable individuals who enjoy the well-deserved monetary spoils of her prominent rise to widespread acclaim. Hyland's role in the long-running American sitcom "Modern Family" earned her four Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series over the course of the show's 11 season run. Though "Modern Family" was not her first experience in the entertainment world, it is her most recognizable accomplishment and the source of most of her impressive wealth.
After "Modern Family" ended, Sarah Hyland continued having a successful career in film and TV. She also branched out from acting into business but kept her focus close to her heart and life experiences. Sarah Hyland tragically suffered from endometriosis and chronic kidney disease for years (causing her to undergo two kidney transplants), which eventually led to a 2021 collaboration with the wellness brand Source to develop tasty vitamins to promote women's health.
Outside of her professional life, Sarah Hyland enjoys the company of her Bachelor-alum husband, Wells Adams, and their famous friends. The actor loves traveling the world, wearing designer clothes, having a glittering social life, owning impressive California real estate, splurging on expensive self-care, and other advantages of wealth and prestige that many of her fans aspire to someday obtain for themselves.
Sarah Hyland's home is a modern farmhouse marvel
Sarah Hyland and her husband, Wells Adams, invested the jaw-dropping amount of $3.92 million on their gorgeous California home. The residence is situated in the affluent Los Angeles neighborhood of Studio City, and boasts a welcoming yet luxurious modern farmhouse design. Built in 2018, the property is outfitted with smart house capabilities as well as a harmonious blend of timeless features such as large picture windows, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, and trendy aesthetics like high-contrast color schemes and simplistic silhouettes. The five-bedroom home has nearly 6,000 square feet of living space, an in-home theater with stadium seating, a sophisticated glass wine closet, and a quarter-acre pool complete with a spa and its own pool house.
Despite its stark white exterior, the property's street appeal is undeniable. The visually intriguing multi-leveled appearance of the two-story mansion gives the impression of effortless grandeur. Clever landscaping, a wrought iron fence, and a solid gate at the entrance to the driveway ensure the couple's privacy as they enjoy the spoils of their purchase.
Sarah Hyland got engaged on a costly trip to Fiji
The origin of Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' romance is relatable and dazzlingly star-studded in equal measure. Hyland told Vogue that the pair met online through social media (celebrities ... they're just like us) more specifically, Adams slid into Hyland's DMs, and they developed a connection.
After two years of dating, the couple packed up for an exclusive and luxurious vacation to the not-so-subtly named "Honeymoon Island" in Fiji, where the couple would take a much-needed opportunity to relax on the beach and enjoy the sea, sand, and peace and quiet that comes with vacationing on an exclusive private island. Hyland explained to Vogue that she was confident Adams would propose on this particular trip — perhaps the name was a giveaway — so she packed multiple white outfits for the occasion.
Hyland's intuition was correct, of course, and she caught more than a few hints that Adams was setting the scene for a perfect proposal. For example, Adams insisted on keeping his drone accessories near by "for the battery" during their romantic walk on the beach (he was holding the ring in the drone's case). Hyland fondly recounts the moment in her interview with Vogue, "When he turned back to me, a Lorraine Schwartz ring box was in his hand, and I blacked out ... The next thing I knew, a man jumped out from the bushes and started taking pictures of us. I froze and then quickly realized Wells had hired someone to wait in the bushes until he proposed."
Sarah Hyland's stunning engagement ring boasts a hefty price tag
As if the romantic island getaway proposal wasn't enough to convey his undying love for Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams' choice of engagement ring for his wife-to-be certainly conveys his care and attention to detail. In keeping with the theme of luxury, Adams proposed to Hyland with a massive diamond ring from jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz. After the engagement and many snapshots shared by the happy couple on social media, E! News reached out to Andrew Brown, the CEO of WP Diamonds, for some insights into the impressive piece of jewelry.
"Sarah's ring looks like a beautiful white 5-carat Oval cut that is most likely F or G color and VS clarity," Brown stated, before estimating that a ring of such quality could be worth approximately $175,000 to $200,000. The overall design of the piece is timelessly simplistic, not too fussy, and not too plain. The stunning center stone commands the eye and is supported by a dainty white gold setting and pavé band.
Unsurprisingly, Hyland was clearly impressed by her husband's choice and has shared multiple posts on Instagram highlighting the gorgeous ring and the romantic proposal as a whole.
Sarah Hyland's bachelorette trip featured a private yacht and a five-star resort
Sarah Hyland's wedding plans were greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; however, after two years of waiting, Hyland and her wedding party were finally able to celebrate safely. In 2022, the actor and a close-knit group of friends (including actor Vanessa Hudgens) embarked on a lavish bachelorette trip to Punta Mita, Mexico.
Hyland and her friends traveled in style and were featured on her Instagram story while boarding the private jet that transported the group from California to Mexico. Once they arrived at their destination, they enjoyed the upscale accommodations of a gorgeous private yacht. Hyland shared a group photo to Instagram featuring her bridesmaids and other friends in matching black bathing suits, with the bride-to-be wearing white in the center. A peak of the impressive yacht's deck can be seen in the photo. The bride and her entourage enjoyed their time amidst the sea and sun, then rested and recharged at the illustrious five-star private estate of Casa Aramara.
In the spirit of the occasion, Hyland was greeted by themed balloon decorations that read "Sarah did Wells" — which was also the couple's clever wedding hashtag.
Sarah Hyland's lavish California vineyard wedding was full of old-world charm
After a picture-perfect proposal in Fiji, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams excitedly began planning their big day. The couple turned to the acclaimed wedding planner Mindy Weiss to assist them. The couple had initially intended to be married in 2020, and with many details booked and ready, including the venue, photographer, and other vendors, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' wedding plans were unfortunately put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. After two years and multiple other attempted dates and potential locations, Hyland and Wells were finally able to tie the knot in an elegant ceremony set at the gorgeous Sunstone Vineyard in Santa Ynez, California.
With a romantic backdrop of majestic mountains and lush greenery, the scene evoked a European aesthetic, complete with buildings of exquisite masonry and natural, rustic splendor. The couple accented the intrinsic beauty of their venue with earthy floral arrangements but leaned in heavily to the existing structures, textures, and colors of the location. In an interview with Vogue, Hyland described the Sunstone Vineyard, saying, "Our venue has the color palette of a chateau in the countryside of France with the architectural design of an Italian castle." Of course, the extravagance of the wedding venue wasn't without its extravagant price tag, with the cost for an exclusive weekend rental starting at $65,000.
Hyland also wished to meld her style for the day with old-world concepts. For her ceremony gown, she chose a romantic Vera Wang ballgown that included a hand-pleated bodice and French tulle sleeves. As told to Vogue, Hyland fell in love with the original design but added a few personal touches, like an extended train and pockets.
Sarah Hyland has expensive taste when it comes to lifestyle must-haves
One great privilege of wealth is the ability to curate one's daily routine to one's exact liking not matter the expense, and Sarah Hyland certainly has a taste for finer things when it comes to the day-to-day essentials in her home. In collaboration with New York Magazine, Hyland disclosed some of her favorite items that she uses daily, and the list isn't cheap. Included among the necessities that Hyland "can't live without" is her Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler, which is available at Nordstrom for $599.99. "I'm really bad at doing hair. I cannot give myself a proper blowout," she told the outlet. "I'm pretty sure I saw an ad for this [Dyson Airwrap] on Instagram, and I was like, 'That's nuts.' It's so easy for me to use ... My favorite attachment is the big curler one that uses the air to wrap the hair itself. I have absolutely no idea how it works, but it's amazing."
Another extravagant necessity in Hyland's routine is Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum. This product is a facial serum that retails at a staggering $195 for a bottle of 1.01 ounces (the value bottle of 1.69 ounces is available for $325 at Nordsrtom). She explains her hype surrounding this product, stating, "I was given a bottle of this in 2017 and have been using it ever since. I love the smell. I love the way it makes my face feel. I love the results. When I pat it on my face, it feels so dewy and light."
Sarah Hyland enjoys high-end fashion picks
With life in the spotlight comes the urge to look one's best. Sarah Hyland stays on top of her fashion game by sporting impressive pieces from luxury designers like Stella McCartney and Christian Siriano. Since her first steps into the public eye, Sarah Hyland's style has transformed into one of breathtaking grace. She frequently shares photos of her chic ensembles on social media, including a post from June of 2024 in which Hyland is pictured wearing a gold satin mini dress designed by Stella McCartney. The garment featured multiple artisanal details that elevated the look, such as a gathered skirt that added texture and volume, and pom-pom appliqués to bring interest to the otherwise simple, strapless bodice. Hyland wore this piece to the Drama Desk Awards and allowed the dress to speak for itself, adding minimal jewelry and neutral-toned makeup.
For the 2024 Night Before Benefit Oscars party, Hyland wore a show-stopping Christian Siriano ensemble. The outfit included a black, fine mesh base with a textured illusion bust and an outer circle mini skirt featuring the same textured detailing. The mesh base featured sleek long sleeves and a long sheath skirt that hung close to Hyland's legs. The "Modern Family" alum captioned her Instagram photo of the outfit, "A little Jackie. A little Morticia." In a similar manner as her Drama Desk Awards look, Hyland opted for minimalistic jewelry and toned-down makeup, allowing the focus to remain on her clothing.
Sarah Hyland has a string of impressive incomes
Sarah Hyland's wealth stems from multiple career ventures, including acting, hosting, her multi-faceted role with the wellness brand Source, and brand deals. Hyland is most widely known for her role as Haley Dunphy in the hit sitcom "Modern Family" and has endeared fans with her portrayal of the Dunphy's rebellious, scatter-brained, and street-savvy daughter. Her compensation for her 11 seasons of participation in the show was amassed to millions.
In 2012, the young cast members of "Modern Family" were successful in renegotiating their salaries from $15,000 to $25,000 per episode to $70,000 (not including the additional $10,000 per season). Moreover, in the show's latter seasons, Hyland enjoyed another pay increase of approximately $100,000 per episode.
Hyland's skill in front of the camera doesn't end with acting. After the finale of "Modern Family," Hyland accepted the hosting role for the fourth and fifth seasons of "Love Island USA." Though it isn't clear exactly how much Hyland made during her time as a host, Cosmopolitan assumes her salary was comparable to her U.K. counterpart, Irish media personality Laura Whitmore, who served as host of "Love Island U.K." for three seasons between the years 2020 and 2022. However, Hyland's time as a host for the hit dating show wouldn't last, as news broke in March 2024 that she would not be returning for a third season due to scheduling conflicts with another project.
Sarah Hyland takes expensive vacations with her husband
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' 2019 trip to Fiji, which served as the jaw-dropping backdrop for their engagement, hasn't been their only luxurious vacation. Following their beautiful California vineyard wedding, the couple honeymooned in the Maldives where they dipped into crystal clear waters, sat in the perfect white sand, and relaxed in some of the prestigious properties of the illustrious Patina Hotels. The pair spent their time sipping tropical cocktails and snapping adorable pictures of one another until their fans swooned with envy. A year later, Hyland and Adams decided to revisit Fiji in the weeks leading up to their first wedding anniversary.
In an Instagram post shared by Adams, he poked lighthearted fun at both his and his wife's prior television experiences in tropical locations, captioning a romantic carousel of photos of the couple at dinner with, "Filming Paradise or Love Island? You decide. Dinner with a view. The sunset was nice too."
Sarah Hyland invests big bucks into her wellness routine
As fans might assume, based on her involvement with a wellness brand and her struggles with chronic kidney disease and endometriosis, Sarah Hyland greatly prioritizes her health and doesn't spare any expense if it means feeling her best and seeing the most impactful results. To ensure she's in the best physical condition possible, Hyland relies on her personal trainer, Chad Landers, five days a week, partaking in intense, individualized routines that include full-body workouts, weight-lifting, and cardio. In an interview with People, Landers gave some insight into Hyland's mentality regarding fitness. "There's a certain component because she's on camera that she wants to look good and be firm, but she really is not afraid to lift weights and to be strong," Landers said. "I have dozens of exercises that I toss in and out of it to keep her from getting bored, and work things in different planes of motion ... Sarah is very dedicated. She really enjoys working out and pushing herself."
Aside from her personal training sessions, Hyland also participates in regular Rise Up Pilates and Reformer Pilates classes to keep her physique toned and limber. In an interview with Women's Health, she praised the results of her Pilates classes, saying, "My abs have never looked better than from when I do Pilates ... It's really hard for me to get that muscle in my lower abs."