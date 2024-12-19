Modern Family Star Nolan Gould Is All Grown Up Now

After it first hit the small screen in 2009, "Modern Family" became the gold standard for sitcoms throughout the 2010s. With a seemingly never-ending run of award nominations and wins at the Golden Globes and the Emmys, the ABC series was a critical and commercial hit, competing with the likes of other successful shows like "Big Bang Theory." During its 11-season run, fans got to see Hollywood veteran Ed O'Neill experience a career resurgence and lesser-known actors like Sofía Vergara stunningly transform into megastars.

Among them was the youngest cast member, Nolan Gould, who played Luke Dunphy. Not unlike Raegan Revord from "Young Sheldon," Gould literally grew up while making the popular sitcom. "I was 10 when it started and I was 21 when it ended," he shared on a 2023 episode of "Growing Up with Devon Werkheiser." "I actually am coming to terms with just how massive it was and how massive losing something like that is. You know, 11 years of your life is hard to sum up."

By the time "Modern Family" drew to a close in 2020, Gould was ready for whatever was next. As he told Bello Mag when he was 19 years old, "The most important thing is my reputation. It means more to me than anything, probably even more than my career. ... I have made it 14 years in this industry and I still feel normal. I am hopeful for the future." And yes, Gould's future continues to look bright.

