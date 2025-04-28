Karoline Leavitt's Gaudy Floral Mini Dress Wasn't Worth The Eye-Watering Price She Paid For It

Everyone's favorite hot mess express is back at it again with another interesting outfit choice, something she must have had in the back of her closet since 2007. Karoline Leavitt wore a black mini-dress with flowers all over it, which is just a little too in-your-face for today's age.

She shared a photo of herself wearing the outfit to her Instagram story, posing next to Emily Austin, an influencer, model, and reporter. Austin's top pinned pic on Instagram is one of her standing next to Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., so it's safe to say she's a member of the MAGA squad. This would explain why she's hanging out with Leavitt, who can't go 10 seconds without praising the POTUS for literally anything.

The caption on the photo reads, "Proof that blondes really do have brains." It's hard to believe that's true when you learn how much Leavitt paid for that floral dress. It's from Alice + Olivia and costs $795, according to the company's website. For that much money, she could've bought several dresses, or at least one much more fashionable one, and still had cash left over to buy a gift for her much older husband, Nicholas Riccio. Dream bigger with your wealth, Karoline.