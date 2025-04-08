Diamond Pro: Karoline Leavitt's Flashy Cross Necklace May Have Cost A Pretty Penny

Karoline Leavitt loves to dress much older than she is, one time confusing the White House for an Easter dinner with an outdated pastel look, so why should her accessories be any different? The New Hampshire native has been seen wearing a flashy cross necklace while she does her job as the youngest White House press secretary in American history. It's a beautiful necklace, and after The List spoke with Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, now we know why.

Fried speculates that the piece was a custom design job, featuring "dozens of diamonds arranged in an intricate pattern." He gauges that the carat weight of the piece is anywhere between 5 and 7 carats. "I estimate the piece could be worth up to $50,000 if the diamonds are natural," he added. Wowza. That's a lot of coin to just be wearing around your neck, but this isn't the first time Leavitt has donned expensive items. She clearly lives a lavish life, based on the wildly expensive outfits she has worn.

For example, she once paraded around in Jimmy Choo shoes that cost over $700 as she held her first press conference back in January 2025. This choice demonstrated she was out-of-touch with her fellow Americans, since the average person can't afford to splurge that much on something trivial. Wearing a potentially $50,000 necklace sends the same message.