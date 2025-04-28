Trump's Phone Habits Subtly Confirm Melania's Protectiveness Only Extends To Barron

When it comes to phone security and privacy concerns, Barron Trump has a tight rein on his avenues of communication. As Page Six reported, for obvious privacy reasons, Barron is unable to give out his number to his friends and fellow students at NYU. Instead, Barron — who is apparently quite a popular figure on campus among his peers — has been communicating through Discord, a communication app used largely by gamers, as well as XBox.

Melania Trump has a deep bond with her son, whom she shares with President Donald Trump, and has been very protective. She told Fox News in January that, after Donald was sworn in for his second term, she'd be splitting her time between living at the White House, as well as their homes in Florida and in New York, to be close to Barron. However, it seems any protectiveness she might feel when it comes to her son's phone privacy and etiquette doesn't extend to her temperamental husband.

As revealed in an article in The Atlantic in April 2025, Donald still actively uses his personal cell phone, and has no qualms about answering calls from random numbers. Reporters Ashley Parker and Michael Scherer wrote that they had to get creative after Trump cancelled a planned formal interview and slammed the publication on his favorite Truth Social platform, in one of his countless unhinged social media rants. So, they managed to get a hold of his private number and gave it a ring. To their surprise, Trump himself answered, and had no problems talking at length without any real oversight.