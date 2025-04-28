Meghan Markle's Thoughts On Motherhood & Her 'Gift' For Archie & Lilibet Totally Backfires

When it comes to her and Prince Harry's two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, would rather keep them out of the spotlight. However, she apparently isn't afraid to flaunt her motherly status to bring herself attention.

Teenagers often consider cars, clothes, and money the best gifts they can get. More sentimental cases, however, often call for thoughtful items like scrapbooks or lost trinkets from their early childhoods. However, Meghan instead decided she'll give Archie and Lilibet something no kid is pining for at any age: Emails. "I thought it was such a great time capsule to create for them," Meghan told Jamie Kern Lima in the April 28, 2025 episode of the latter's self-titled podcast, after explaining she got the idea from a friend.

Meghan said she's been sending their accounts daily personal messages, sometimes also containing images from their youth. Her effort is her way of showing her kids how much she cares for them. Meghan's rationale may seem endearing and sound, at least in her own mind, but some members of the general public are not as impressed by her perceivably convoluted or outdated plan.