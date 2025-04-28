Meghan Markle's Thoughts On Motherhood & Her 'Gift' For Archie & Lilibet Totally Backfires
When it comes to her and Prince Harry's two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, would rather keep them out of the spotlight. However, she apparently isn't afraid to flaunt her motherly status to bring herself attention.
Teenagers often consider cars, clothes, and money the best gifts they can get. More sentimental cases, however, often call for thoughtful items like scrapbooks or lost trinkets from their early childhoods. However, Meghan instead decided she'll give Archie and Lilibet something no kid is pining for at any age: Emails. "I thought it was such a great time capsule to create for them," Meghan told Jamie Kern Lima in the April 28, 2025 episode of the latter's self-titled podcast, after explaining she got the idea from a friend.
Meghan said she's been sending their accounts daily personal messages, sometimes also containing images from their youth. Her effort is her way of showing her kids how much she cares for them. Meghan's rationale may seem endearing and sound, at least in her own mind, but some members of the general public are not as impressed by her perceivably convoluted or outdated plan.
People aren't buying into Meghan's email idea for her kids
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex reintroduced herself to a world of fixation and scrutiny when she returned to social media and premiered her controversial reality series "With Love, Meghan" in 2025. She's since displayed dreamy snapshots of her family life, though their idyllic nature might be hard to buy. Such also applies after she revealed she made memory emails for her kids. Some spectators believe the supposedly selfless mom's nostalgic gift was just another case of her putting the "Me" in Meghan, rather than a genuine act of love. "She's doing all she can for attention," one commenter posted on a Daily Mail article concerning the topic.
In the advent of updated technology, some internet users pointed out Meghan's plan could blow up in her face, and her offspring may not even be able to access their childhoods' digital archives. Perhaps creating something more timeless or tangible would have been a better way to compile memories. "In the future years, email itself may be [non-existent]," said another commenter on the Daily Mail. They continued, "some other technology may very well take its place and who knows if we as a people will even be able to pull up our emails?"
Others think Meghan should be more focused on making her kids feel happy and loved in their current lives, rather than impressing them in the future. "Good parents don't need 'time capsules,'" another Daily Mail commenter wrote. "Children's memories are formed by what parents do every day, not by cutesy emails and pictures." The backlash may cause Meghan to consider other ways to save precious memories from her kids' childhoods.