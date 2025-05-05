What Does Kristi Noem Look Like Without Makeup? This Is The Closest We Could Find
Usually, the only way to tell what Kristi Noem looks like pre-MAGA makeover is through old photographs where she's completely unrecognizable. Noem's current signature makeup look might make it hard for her to even recognize herself in throwback photos — she's a fan of heavy foundation, dark eyelashes and eyeshadow, and sometimes distracting lip gloss. However, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary toned down her standard MAGA makeover for a 2022 Instagram post. She took perhaps one of her most natural pictures ever on the platform while enjoying a casual outside stroll with her husband. The then-South Dakota governor warned her followers to, "Be safe everyone!" due to icy conditions.
Noem lacked her signature dark eyeliner, and her lips had noticeably less shine than we're used to seeing. To top it all off, she removed her fake eyelashes to complete the down-to-earth vibe she was trying to give. But, as refreshing as it was to see Noem in a low-key look, she did cheat a bit. The tint and smoothness of her face seemed to indicate that she applied some foundation before the picture was taken, and there was perhaps a little color on her lips. Noem seemingly couldn't resist adding a touch of makeup for even the most casual photo op.
The worst place Kristi Noem has worn makeup at
Kristi Noem refuses to ditch the cakey foundation and Republican makeup she can never get right, even when she doesn't have to wear them. She demonstrated her commitment to her beauty routine when she participated in an ICE raid wearing runway model-level makeup. But that wasn't the only time her makeup and fashion sense made Noem look painfully out of place. She proved that she's dedicated to her cosmetics even when working up a sweat. On X in 2022, Noem posted a picture of herself at the gym alongside U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.
An early morning workout sesh at Mōtiv Fitness with my friend @TulsiGabbard and these awesome Sioux Falls ladies!
Thank you, Andrea and team, for getting us prepped for another great day on the campaign trail! pic.twitter.com/81LA5F2fob
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) November 3, 2022
Once again, Noem was her typical glammed-up self. In fact, the lip gloss, eyeshadow, and light foundation she rocked stood out more when posing next to a much more natural-looking Gabbard. The outspoken Republican also seemed to make sure her eyebrows were done before her morning exercise routine. Experts have warned that wearing makeup while working out can have consequences on the skin that you'd think the seemingly image-conscious Noem would do her best to avoid. But apparently, getting breakouts in the future is a risk she's willing to take in order to put her best full-glam foot forward.