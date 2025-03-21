Kristi Noem's Cakey Foundation Is 'Republican Makeup' Mistake She Can Never Get Right

While a monumental drug seizure may have been a cause for celebration, someone should have got Kristi Noem an actual cake instead of the cakey foundation she wore to the press conference celebrating the bust. According to C-SPAN, the Secretary of Homeland Security announced that efforts aided by the U.S. Coast Guard resulted in the capture of "over 22.5 tons or 45,000 pounds of cocaine and 50 pounds of marijuana [which] are valued at over a half a billion dollars [and] are going to be offloaded and taken out of circulation." But as Noem stood at the podium to announce the haul, we couldn't help but notice that she may have put a pound of foundation on her face. The bright Florida sun at Port Everglades was directly in Noem's eyes, causing her to squint, which really illuminated just how much foundation she had on under her eyes too.

Noem has become a major player in the Republican party, but as her star has risen, she has changed her look along the way. The New York Times noticed how Noem's evolving looks fit the mold of other MAGA women, reporting that as the former South Dakota governor has elevated her status in the Republican party, she has taken on a look and makeup routine seemingly inspired by people in Trump's vicinity. Noem's lazy attempt to hide her hair extensions and her glammed up military Barbie cosplay show that while Noem may appear to outwardly be making beauty mistakes, they are all ones that other Republican party women continue to make along with her.