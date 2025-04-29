JD Vance's Memoir Was More Responsible For His Marriage To Usha Than We Knew

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Before JD Vance's wife Usha Vance became known across the nation as the second lady, she was working at an Ohio law firm. And before that, Usha was a Yale law school student. In fact, it was at Yale that Usha first met JD. It was also there that the future vice president got an assignment that would end up inspiring JD to write his bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir Of A Family And Culture In Crisis." Usha was with him as he was working out the details of the story of his harsh upbringing in Ohio, and it helped to bring them closer together as a couple.

In an interview with The Free Press, Usha delved into what it was like to read JD's book as he was writing it, recalling, "It was like the serial unveiling of — not secrets, it's not that he had been concealing it from me — but he was sort of telling me this story in real time that he had never really told anyone." There are plenty of things that couples should talk about before getting married, and having a good insight into what your partner endured prior to meeting you can help you better understand who they are now and provide context for why they behave the way they do.

"It was very helpful and also exciting, right?" Usha confirmed. "This was the person that I loved, and I was learning more about him every day as he was remembering things that he hadn't really thought about or certainly hadn't talked about in a very long time."