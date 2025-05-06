Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Awful Outfits Were Once Called Out By An A-List Celeb
You know your wardrobe has to be bad with a capital "B" to get a major celebrity to care enough to call you out about it online. That's exactly what happened to Sarah Huckabee Sanders when one A-list star decided she'd had enough of the then-press secretary's clothing shenanigans. Huckabee Sanders has had plenty of outfits that have missed the mark, and the governor of Arkansas loves a maligned leather look. At some point, the styles she rocked even ruffled the feathers of superstar Cher.
In 2018, before the COVID-19 pandemic and the second Trump administration, Cher took to X to voice her opinion about Huckabee Sanders' wardrobe choices. "Would someone please tell Sarah Huckabee Sanders to stop dressing like a sister wife," she said, sharing a photo of two women wearing floor-length, long-sleeved dresses, seemingly meant to represent members of a polygamous sect for the purposes of the post. It's unclear if there was a specific outfit of Huckabee Sanders' that sparked Cher's ire.
Would someone please tell Sarah Huckabee Sanders to stop dressing like a sister wife pic.twitter.com/7MC5epIzIR
— Cher (@cher) January 23, 2018
Cher is no stranger to calling things like she sees them and there's even a long list of celebrities Cher isn't a fan of. Seems like Huckabee Sanders will need to be added to that roundup, especially after Cher replied to someone on X, explaining why she posted it: "It was kinda mean, But it was so funny. I Wouldn't have said it, But she's So Rude, SO Mean, SO DISMISSIVE, & LIES Like Pinocchio On Steroids." Classic Cher.
The public had a negative reaction to Cher's post
A myriad of MAGA fans responded swiftly to Cher's tacky post on X, calling her out for bashing another woman's look. "Dear Feminists, Now is the appropriate time to shame and publicly call out Cher for her sexism & misogyny," posted one X user. Some felt like Cher was being a hypocrite, since she attended the 2018 Women's March but then trash-talked a fellow female.
Interestingly, one X user shared two photos of Cher, dressed very much like the women from her post in a floor-length pastel jumpsuit, standing next to Hillary Clinton. Per Fox News, when another person posted a photo of Cher's skimpy diamond outfit that she wore to the 2017 Billboard Awards (and left little to the imagination), the "Believe" singer fired back a quick retort to the now-deleted post. "I've had [people] say nasty things about me & my clothes for 53 [years]," Cher said in part, later adding, "Are you such [princesses] that a stupid joke gets your knickers in a twist ... You dislike/Hate me, & I Don't care. Perhaps Walmart's Sells backbones."
The pop star clearly didn't care what others thought and hasn't let any of the negative comments stop Cher from being Cher.