Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Awful Outfits Were Once Called Out By An A-List Celeb

You know your wardrobe has to be bad with a capital "B" to get a major celebrity to care enough to call you out about it online. That's exactly what happened to Sarah Huckabee Sanders when one A-list star decided she'd had enough of the then-press secretary's clothing shenanigans. Huckabee Sanders has had plenty of outfits that have missed the mark, and the governor of Arkansas loves a maligned leather look. At some point, the styles she rocked even ruffled the feathers of superstar Cher.

In 2018, before the COVID-19 pandemic and the second Trump administration, Cher took to X to voice her opinion about Huckabee Sanders' wardrobe choices. "Would someone please tell Sarah Huckabee Sanders to stop dressing like a sister wife," she said, sharing a photo of two women wearing floor-length, long-sleeved dresses, seemingly meant to represent members of a polygamous sect for the purposes of the post. It's unclear if there was a specific outfit of Huckabee Sanders' that sparked Cher's ire.

Would someone please tell Sarah Huckabee Sanders to stop dressing like a sister wife pic.twitter.com/7MC5epIzIR — Cher (@cher) January 23, 2018

Cher is no stranger to calling things like she sees them and there's even a long list of celebrities Cher isn't a fan of. Seems like Huckabee Sanders will need to be added to that roundup, especially after Cher replied to someone on X, explaining why she posted it: "It was kinda mean, But it was so funny. I Wouldn't have said it, But she's So Rude, SO Mean, SO DISMISSIVE, & LIES Like Pinocchio On Steroids." Classic Cher.