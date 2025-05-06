10 Rumors About Rachael Ray We Can't Ignore

In 2005, Rachael Ray tied the knot with longtime friend-turned-lover John Cusimano. While marriage is certainly an accomplishment to be proud of, their marriage had its fair share of red flags, which fans took notice of over the years. One of which came to light within a year of them being married.

In 2006, Jeannine Walz told the National Enquirer she and Cusimano had an explicit relationship of five years (via New York Daily News). From first meeting outside of a lesbian bar in New York City, Walz noted that Cusimano regularly paid her to do sexual acts for him both before and after he married Ray. "John paid me up to $500 for a session," she said. "We'd often have sessions at least twice a month ... I virtually supported myself by spitting on him. But there was never any normal sex involved."

Despite their rep stating that these were nothing but baseless claims, it sparked rumors of infidelity that would later be reignited in 2013. Though it was never directly confirmed, Ray did respond to the rumors during a taping of "The Rachael Ray Show" in 2007, blasting publications for spreading misinformation about her personal life (via Extra TV). "Everybody gossips ... but this stuff is hurting people's feelings who are in our families and friends of ours. ... There's always someone that's going to be telling stories behind your back, but this is too much," she stated.