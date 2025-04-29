Karoline Leavitt's Magenta Monochrome Moment Is An Ill-Fitting Mess

How is it possible that America simultaneously has the youngest-ever and oldest-ever White House press secretary in office right now? Karoline Leavitt may only be 27 and a member of Gen-Z, but she clearly shops at stores primarily frequented by Baby Boomers. On April 29, 2025, the New Hampshire native gave a press briefing and decided to wear some kind of magenta matching set that just screams: "I'm an 80-year-old woman trapped in the body of a twenty-something!"

Andrew Harnik/Getty

The monochromatic outfit doesn't fit well and makes her look much older than she is (closer to Leavitt's husband Nicholas Riccio's age, in fact), which sadly seems to be the Trump staffer's go-to style. Before becoming press secretary, the mother of one dressed in attire much more reflective of her own generation, but that era has apparently ended. Now, Leavitt wears expensive outfits reflective of her wildly lavish life that, regardless, age her considerably. Suffice it to say that many of Leavitt's fashion choices have missed the mark and this nightmare-inducing magenta monochrome, two-piece matching set is definitely among them.