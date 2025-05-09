Tragic Details About Elon Musk's Former Girlfriend Grimes

Elon Musk and Grimes' relationship was full of strange details that everyone ignored. The Tesla founder and the Canadian singer confirmed their romance in style by walking the 2018 Met Gala red carpet together. However, they sparked split rumors only a couple of months after their debut since Business Insider pointed out that they weren't following each other on X and Instagram, in August of that year. They appeared to have worked out their supposed differences since they were spotted enjoying autumnal festivities with Elon's children in October. Then, in 2020, Elon and Grimes welcomed their first child, X Æ A-12 Musk.

However, in a September 2021 chat with Page Six, the SpaceX founder asserted that he had "semi-separated" from the "Oblivion" singer because his work schedule kept him in Texas while she was based out of Los Angeles. Elon also shared that they still lived under the same roof after their separation. Once again, their split wasn't built to last because they went on to welcome their second child, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, and their third kid, son Techno Mechanicus, in the following years.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in March 2022, Grimes admitted that it was difficult to put a label on their relationship. After referring to him as her "boyfriend," she stated, "We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time... We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it." Although Elon and Grimes apparently parted ways by 2024, they continued to get into public clashes over co-parenting.