Meghan Markle's Harvest Post Is Peak Performative & The Internet Isn't Fooled

It's no secret that people often take things Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, does the wrong way. Yet, this doesn't stop her from trying to project a very particular image to the public. Since Meghan kicked off 2025 by rejoining Instagram, she's had more opportunity to do what most people do on social media: show off a curated version of her life. Unfortunately, sometimes, this version of her life looks a bit too curated for netizens' tastes. Most recently, her Instagram story about her gardening prowess raised some eyebrows.

On April 29, Meghan shared four videos to her Instagram story revolving around a seemingly innocent topic: gardening. The first video showed Meghan carrying an oversized bushel of flowers down steps with the caption "end of day harvest." In the following videos, she showed off what she'd collected: perfect white flowers and flawless fruits with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, laughing from behind the camera. Whatever Meghan's goal was in posting these videos was lost on many folks on the internet. The videos quickly made it to Reddit, where people were critical of the content being shared at all. "I don't get why this [is] worthy of posting? I'm guessing if she shows herself in the garden we will believe she actually gardens? Sorry Megs, everyone knows someone else does the work," one Redditor wrote. Another said, "Are we supposed to think she just picked those oranges and flowers in her orchards/gardens? She looks goofy, all dressed up and 'gardening.'"