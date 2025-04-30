Meghan Markle's Harvest Post Is Peak Performative & The Internet Isn't Fooled
It's no secret that people often take things Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, does the wrong way. Yet, this doesn't stop her from trying to project a very particular image to the public. Since Meghan kicked off 2025 by rejoining Instagram, she's had more opportunity to do what most people do on social media: show off a curated version of her life. Unfortunately, sometimes, this version of her life looks a bit too curated for netizens' tastes. Most recently, her Instagram story about her gardening prowess raised some eyebrows.
On April 29, Meghan shared four videos to her Instagram story revolving around a seemingly innocent topic: gardening. The first video showed Meghan carrying an oversized bushel of flowers down steps with the caption "end of day harvest." In the following videos, she showed off what she'd collected: perfect white flowers and flawless fruits with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, laughing from behind the camera. Whatever Meghan's goal was in posting these videos was lost on many folks on the internet. The videos quickly made it to Reddit, where people were critical of the content being shared at all. "I don't get why this [is] worthy of posting? I'm guessing if she shows herself in the garden we will believe she actually gardens? Sorry Megs, everyone knows someone else does the work," one Redditor wrote. Another said, "Are we supposed to think she just picked those oranges and flowers in her orchards/gardens? She looks goofy, all dressed up and 'gardening.'"
Folks had many cynical theories about Meghan's Instagram story
Many other netizens chimed in with doubt about the mere concept that Meghan Markle had collected this harvest at all. Others suggested that this was yet another one of Meghan's failed attempts at appearing perfect. One Redditor posted, "The desperation is bigger than that ridiculous basket of flowers." "It is embarrassingly pathetic. Shop bought flowers and oranges. Dressed up to the nines," another insisted. Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, some folks even suggested that these videos weren't taken at Meghan's garden at all. "Imagine hanging out at San Ysidro Ranch in your cool sun dress & you look over and see a nutcase in a heavy winter coat, rain boots, carrying a basket with wilted flowers, acting like its her own garden. Meghan Markle is a nutcase," one X user claimed.
The same day Meghan shared her controversial post-gardening videos, her estranged in-laws, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, seemingly attempted to coordinate their anniversary outfits while out and about in Scotland. Some folks thought that Meghan's similar outfit was no coincidence. "She definitely wants to copy Catherine's outfit- her jacket style and skinny trousers," another X user suggested. Royal fans often think that Meghan is jealous of Kate and that her social media posts aim to one-up her sister-in-law. Regardless of whether this is true, though, Meghan may need to change what she posts online if she expects to win the internet over.