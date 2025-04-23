Meghan Proves She's Jealous Of Kate With Latest Archie News (& The Timing Is So Sketchy)
Making a giant splash at the TIME 100 Summit in New York City, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, did her best to keep focus on her. In a move that just might be dragging up some dirt in the ongoing feud between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and William, Prince of Wales, Meghan Markle mentioned something on stage that caught attention. While discussing the juggling act she does between being a public figure and a mother, Markle admitted that her son, Prince Archie, is on track to lose his first tooth. This announcement came conspicuously on the heels of Catherine, Princess of Wales, posting a photo of son Prince Louis missing his two front teeth. This picture of Prince Louis got many people talking about how Markle was likely to respond. And she certainly seems to have done the predictable.
Of course she spun her excitement about Prince Archie being on the cusp of losing a tooth as a means of reminding everyone that Markle and her family reside in their sprawling Montecito mansion in California. As much as Markle and Prince Harry want to keep Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet out of the public eye, they do occasionally offer a glimpse into the lives of their two children.
Meghan Markle accidentally uses her family for clout
For a couple that often asks for privacy, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex are clearly proud parents, unable to stop themselves from talking about their children. A source divulged to People that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are "incredibly smart, articulate, and fun," and that as a family all of them are in a "happy bubble." With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle staging their comeback through Markle's new lifestyle brand and Netflix show, it might just be a matter of time before Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet appear on the small screen.
It seems like every time William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales share photos of their lovely family, Prince Harry and Markle do the same. Should the tit for tat feud escalation continue, if Prince William and Kate Middleton should ever put their children on a TV show, Markle just might follow suit. However, for now, it's nice just to enjoy the ebb and flow of witnessing a young family grow up. Hopefully Markle made it back in time to witness this major milestone with Prince Archie.