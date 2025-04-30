Karoline Leavitt Offers Rare Glimpse Into Date Night With Her Decades-Older Husband

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is married to Nicholas Riccio, a man who is closer in age to her parents. Riccio is 32 years older than Leavitt, and this significant age difference has caused some people to awkwardly mistake Ricco for her father in family photos that include their baby. Given Leavitt's demanding job and the fact that they're caring for an infant, the couple likely doesn't have a lot of free time for date nights. However, during an April 30, 2025, appearance on the "Post Run High" podcast, Leavitt divulged how she and Riccio make time for fun. "Date nights often are including our baby right now," she explained. "We just love being together as a family, the three of us."

Leavitt noted that many of these outings are pretty low-key, like taking a stroll or eating a meal out. Once she's finished with work for the day, the press secretary prioritizes their family's nighttime routine of spending time together and caring for their son. Nicholas "Niko" Riccio was born on July 10, 2024, and Leavitt opted to skip much of her maternity leave after Donald Trump experienced an assassination attempt at a campaign event.

Besides date nights, Leavitt and her husband try to carve out family time amid the press secretary's workday. In March 2025, Leavitt posted a joyful snap on Instagram where Riccio and Niko dropped by the White House to spend time with her. A month later, all three of them attended the Easter Egg Roll together.