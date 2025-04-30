Karoline Leavitt Offers Rare Glimpse Into Date Night With Her Decades-Older Husband
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is married to Nicholas Riccio, a man who is closer in age to her parents. Riccio is 32 years older than Leavitt, and this significant age difference has caused some people to awkwardly mistake Ricco for her father in family photos that include their baby. Given Leavitt's demanding job and the fact that they're caring for an infant, the couple likely doesn't have a lot of free time for date nights. However, during an April 30, 2025, appearance on the "Post Run High" podcast, Leavitt divulged how she and Riccio make time for fun. "Date nights often are including our baby right now," she explained. "We just love being together as a family, the three of us."
Leavitt noted that many of these outings are pretty low-key, like taking a stroll or eating a meal out. Once she's finished with work for the day, the press secretary prioritizes their family's nighttime routine of spending time together and caring for their son. Nicholas "Niko" Riccio was born on July 10, 2024, and Leavitt opted to skip much of her maternity leave after Donald Trump experienced an assassination attempt at a campaign event.
Besides date nights, Leavitt and her husband try to carve out family time amid the press secretary's workday. In March 2025, Leavitt posted a joyful snap on Instagram where Riccio and Niko dropped by the White House to spend time with her. A month later, all three of them attended the Easter Egg Roll together.
Leavitt and Riccio occasionally have a fancier night out
Even though their lives are primarily focused on working and caring for their child, Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio sometimes choose a more upscale outing for their date nights. "We recently had one at the Kennedy Center," Leavitt recalled on the podcast "Post Run High." "We went to a show, we went to dinner after, and it was amazing." While the Kennedy Center does have special shows aimed for the baby/toddler crowd, it's unclear whether or not their son, Niko, accompanied his parents to their event.
Leavitt's repeatedly praised Riccio for being a crucial partner when it comes to fulfilling all her personal and professional responsibilities. "I have learned to multi-task and prioritize my time," the press secretary wrote in an Instagram story (via Daily Mail). "I'm also grateful to have an amazing husband and family who help me."
Riccio met Leavitt when she was running for congress in New Hampshire, and they didn't let their substantial age gap get in the way of romance. In some ways, the three-decade difference is working in their favor. "He's built a very successful business," Leavitt explained to Megyn Kelly. "So now he's fully supportive of me building, you know, my success in my career." In addition, Leavitt has noted that her husband prefers a low-key life out of the public eye. Riccio's already made millions, so he seems quite content concentrating on parenthood while Leavitt's in the spotlight.