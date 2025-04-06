How Old Are Karoline Leavitt's Parents? They're Closer In Age To Her Husband Than You Knew

Karoline Leavitt has made headlines for everything from her questionable fashion choices to her spreading of misinformation to her 32-year age gap with her husband, Nicholas Riccio. Throughout it all, the 27-year-old political upstart has had the loving support of her parents, Bob and Erin Leavitt. Although some may be surprised to learn that Karoline's dad isn't much older than her husband — and her mom is actually younger.

Erin has frequently taken to Facebook to celebrate her husband's birthday, posting such sweet sentiments as, "Wishing our King a Very Blessed and Happy Birthday," when he turned 64 on May 4, 2024. Meanwhile, Bob has often done the same. "If you see my lovely Wife today, wish her a Happy Birthday. 36 birthdays ago today we went out on our first date. We've been side-by-side ever since," Bob shared on July 18, 2024. "Happy Birthday Erin, hope you have a wonderful day." Erin was born in 1970, meaning she'll be 55 this year.

Meanwhile, Karoline's husband Nick, whom she married in January 2025, turned 60 in February, making him only four years younger than her own dad and nearly six years older than her mom. Interestingly, neither of Karoline's parents seemed to have posted anything to social media regarding their daughter's wedding, although Erin shared a sweet Facebook post on Karoline's birthday in August, celebrating her new grandson. "Happiest Birthday to my Sweet Karoline," Erin wrote. "May God Bless you and your precious new baby Niko this year."

