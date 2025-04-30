Trump's Cabinet Meeting Ode To Elon Musk Feels More Like A Shove Out The Door (& His Life)
Three months into the presidency and countless internet jokes about Elon Musk being the real president of the United States later, Donald Trump and the Tesla CEO's bromance may finally be over. Or, at least, that's how Trump's speech just made it seem. On April 30, Trump met with his cabinet to reflect on the first 100 days of his second presidential term. At one point, he turned his attention to Musk. And, while his words seemed to be praising his tech bro buddy, the apparent subtext suggested that Trump won't be too sad to see Musk go.
Trump on Musk: You're invited to stay as long as you want. At some point he wants to get back home to his cars.. pic.twitter.com/hrVKunSfQi
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 30, 2025
After causing havoc and prompting plenty of backlash against him, Musk is stepping away from his unelected government role as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency aka DOGE. Now that they're parting ways, Trump directed a word of thanks toward Musk at his cabinet meeting. "We all want to thank you for your help... you really have sacrificed a lot. Been treated very unfairly," Trump said, (via X). He added: "You've really been a tremendous help. You opened up a lot of eyes as to what can be done, and we just want to thank you very much. And... you're invited to stay as long as you want. At some point, he wants to get back home to his cars..." before being drowned out by clapping from Trump's cabinet members. In other words, Trump seemingly doesn't want the door hit Musk on his way out.
Netizens think Trump is so over Musk
This is far from the first indication that there is trouble in paradise for the dishonorable duo. There have been plenty of red flags in Donald Trump and Elon Musk's friendship that we couldn't ignore since the presidency began. And it has been months since Trump first accidentally confirmed Musk was getting super annoying. So, perhaps it's no surprise that Trump may be a little bit relieved to be parting ways with his benefactor bro. And, it seems that folks on Musk's own website, X, agree that Trump's thank you for Musk seemed a little too eager. Now, that's gotta hurt.
"Trump is basically saying 'You've worn out your usefulness, Elon. Scoot,'" one X-user said about Trump's words for Musk. "Translation: Musk is about to get fired," another commenter surmised. While Trump spoke to Elon at the cabinet meeting, he said, "You have been treated unfairly, but the vast majority of people in this country really respect and appreciate you, and this whole room can say that very strongly." Yet, many folks on X guessed that those listening to Trump's words were not fans of the CEO. "Everyone in this room hates Elon," wrote one X-user. Another added, "They all hate him." And, seeing that many of the people in the room cut off Trump's praises for Musk by starting a round of applause, it seems that maybe Musk and any fawning over him have overstayed their welcome in the White House.