Trump & Elon Musk's Bromance May Finally Be Over (& A New Tech Bro Is Ready On The Rebound)
Uh oh, is there trouble in bro-madise? President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's red flags-riddled friendship could be coming to an end, with the Tesla CEO pulling back as a "special government employee." Politico reported that aides in Donald Trump's office are none too pleased with how Musk has been running things and making decisions. According to the outlet's sources, the president informed his top advisors that Musk's presence would be lessening. As a "special government employee," Musk cannot exceed 130 days working, which means he'd be done before June.
Despite this, Trump is allegedly satisfied with Musk's work for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but he understands that this is only one of Musk's many different jobs. He also runs Tesla and SpaceX, not to mention being the father of more than 10 children. "At some point Elon's going to want to go back to his company," Trump told reporters. "He wants to. I'd keep him as long as I could keep him."
However, when one tech bro closes a door, another one opens it. According to White House reporter Alayna Treene, the founder of Meta has entered the chat. "Mark Zuckerberg just walked into the West Wing," she tweeted April 2 on X, formerly known as Twitter. Cue the "eyes looking sideways" emoji.
This isn't the first time Trump and Musk have had their friendship tested
While this news doesn't explicitly prove President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's relationship has run its course, it also isn't the first time the rumors have spread. Even before Trump was inaugurated for his second term, his bromance with Musk seemed to be going down in flames quicker than we thought. Then, about a month later, a new book claimed Trump and Musk's relationship wasn't bromance at first sight.
Even right after Trump won the election — with Musk spending millions on Trump's campaign — the "Apprentice" star accidentally confirmed Musk was getting super annoying. If anything, these two are coming across more as bickering brothers than besties.
The timing of Mark Zuckerberg's arrival at the West Wing seems to be purely coincidental. Alayna Treene posted a follow-up tweet to her initial post. "'Mark's continuing the meetings he's been holding with the administration on American technology leadership,' Meta CEO Andy Stone tells me," she wrote on X.