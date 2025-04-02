Trump & Elon Musk's Bromance May Finally Be Over (& A New Tech Bro Is Ready On The Rebound)

Uh oh, is there trouble in bro-madise? President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's red flags-riddled friendship could be coming to an end, with the Tesla CEO pulling back as a "special government employee." Politico reported that aides in Donald Trump's office are none too pleased with how Musk has been running things and making decisions. According to the outlet's sources, the president informed his top advisors that Musk's presence would be lessening. As a "special government employee," Musk cannot exceed 130 days working, which means he'd be done before June.

Despite this, Trump is allegedly satisfied with Musk's work for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but he understands that this is only one of Musk's many different jobs. He also runs Tesla and SpaceX, not to mention being the father of more than 10 children. "At some point Elon's going to want to go back to his company," Trump told reporters. "He wants to. I'd keep him as long as I could keep him."

However, when one tech bro closes a door, another one opens it. According to White House reporter Alayna Treene, the founder of Meta has entered the chat. "Mark Zuckerberg just walked into the West Wing," she tweeted April 2 on X, formerly known as Twitter. Cue the "eyes looking sideways" emoji.

