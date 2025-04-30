Kate Middleton Achieves What Melania Trump Wishes She Could During Post-Anniversary Outing
The day after William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales' anniversary outfits were totally out of sync, the royal couple was out and about again in new ensembles. And, we have a feeling that Melania Trump is feeling a bit jealous of Kate's effortlessly elegant look.
Since becoming first lady for the second time, Melania's style has been abnormally sloppy. She seems to be aiming for a chic, understated look with tailored outerwear and oversized sunglasses. Yet, she's consistently missing the mark with frumpy silhouettes and boring color palettes. The style Donald Trump's wife is likely aiming for may be something similar to what Kate wore on April 30 on her anniversary trip to Scotland. The princess celebrated 14 years of marriage with her hubby as the couple explored the Ardura Community Forest in the Scottish Isles. Kate proved that she knows how to elevate a casual outfit for a walk through nature into a preppy, sophisticated aesthetic. And, yes — she even pulled off the oversized sunglasses look in a way Melania only wishes she could. Of course, it doesn't hurt that Kate isn't sporting Melania's signature scowl, either.
Kate pulls off this style while Melania struggles
Kate Middleton managed to make a simple, laid-back ensemble feel cool and updated. She paired an olive green jacket with a pullover sweater in a slightly darker shade of the same hue. She layered the sweater over a white button-down shirt and tucked both pieces into gray, high-waisted skinny pants. She accessorized with a black belt and chunky boots that were perfect for looking chic while out on a nature walk. She wore her hair down with round tortoiseshell sunglasses to complete the look.
Despite their differences, Kate has been compared to Melania Trump due to her style before. These days, though, Melania has had repeated fashion fails. One of the reasons Kate's version of this casual outerwear aesthetic is working better than Melania's attempts at the style is all about the color palette. This olive green shade and darker tones works well on Kate, while Melania has been wearing muted hues that wash her out. Kate also seems to be paying attention to fit and silhouette. Melania is often totally overpowered by baggy trench coats. Yet, Kate's high-waisted pants with a tucked-in top work well with her physique, making her legs look long and showing off her shape without being too body-hugging. It's easy to see why this style of ensemble is appealing to both Kate and Melania for outdoor events that will be photographed, but ensuring that all of the pieces work for you is key to pulling it off.