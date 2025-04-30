Kate Middleton Achieves What Melania Trump Wishes She Could During Post-Anniversary Outing

The day after William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales' anniversary outfits were totally out of sync, the royal couple was out and about again in new ensembles. And, we have a feeling that Melania Trump is feeling a bit jealous of Kate's effortlessly elegant look.

Since becoming first lady for the second time, Melania's style has been abnormally sloppy. She seems to be aiming for a chic, understated look with tailored outerwear and oversized sunglasses. Yet, she's consistently missing the mark with frumpy silhouettes and boring color palettes. The style Donald Trump's wife is likely aiming for may be something similar to what Kate wore on April 30 on her anniversary trip to Scotland. The princess celebrated 14 years of marriage with her hubby as the couple explored the Ardura Community Forest in the Scottish Isles. Kate proved that she knows how to elevate a casual outfit for a walk through nature into a preppy, sophisticated aesthetic. And, yes — she even pulled off the oversized sunglasses look in a way Melania only wishes she could. Of course, it doesn't hurt that Kate isn't sporting Melania's signature scowl, either.