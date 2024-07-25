5 Times Kate Middleton Was Compared To Melania Trump

On the surface, it does not seem like Catherine, Princess of Wales and former First Lady Melania Trump have much in common. However, their lives and circumstances are parallel in many ways. For instance, both of them married into famous (and wealthy) families, although the British royalty has a much longer history than the Trump family.

Advertisement

Additionally, both the royal family and the Trumps have ties to the politics of their respective nations, but the British monarchy is a lot more hands-off from politics than it used to be. Kate Middleton has many patronages, yet she does not outwardly support or represent a certain political party. On the contrary, Melania's role as wife of the president during Donald Trump's administration was, of course, a political one.

Kate and Melania are also both lauded as being fashionistas, and similarly, some of Melania's outrageous outfits have caused a stir and some of Kate's outfits have been called inappropriate, too. But that's just the start of the ways that Kate has been compared to Melania.

Advertisement