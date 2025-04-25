Melania Trump's Abnormally Sloppy Style Says It All About Her Life As First Lady

Just before Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, some individuals predicted that Melania Trump would live in the White House only part-time — an indication that she was, perhaps, less than enthusiastic about reprising her role as first lady. "She grits her teeth, turns her head and does what she needs to do," one insider divulged to People in November 2024. In the past, rather than giving her opinions, Melania has appeared to communicate instead with her wardrobe choices, and they've sometimes meant more than people realized. Lately, trench coats have been Melania's go-to items, and they've seemed at odds with the first lady's typically polished style, perhaps indicating that she would rather be doing other things with her time. For instance, on April 25, 2025, as she and Donald prepared to board a helicopter, Melania wore a voluminous trench coat that billowed in the breeze, basic black flats, and oversized sunglasses. The Trumps were on their way to attend Pope Francis' funeral, where Donald may be disappointed with his distant seating.

JUST NOW: President Trump takes questions from the press alongside First Lady Melania Trump as they depart for Rome. Melania is carrying a black Hermès Kelly bag! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qjj0vjguV3 — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) April 25, 2025

This khaki-colored trench was reminiscent of Melania's frumpy Easter Egg Roll jacket. In that case, the light-hued leather coat seemed somber for a festive, colorful occasion. Here, it makes sense that Melania might want a comfier outfit for travel. Unfortunately, the bulkiness of this trench coat is only slightly better than a similarly-colored poncho that Melania wore for a helicopter flight in January 2020 –- a look that was surprisingly outdated and sloppy.