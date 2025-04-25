Melania Trump's Abnormally Sloppy Style Says It All About Her Life As First Lady
Just before Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, some individuals predicted that Melania Trump would live in the White House only part-time — an indication that she was, perhaps, less than enthusiastic about reprising her role as first lady. "She grits her teeth, turns her head and does what she needs to do," one insider divulged to People in November 2024. In the past, rather than giving her opinions, Melania has appeared to communicate instead with her wardrobe choices, and they've sometimes meant more than people realized. Lately, trench coats have been Melania's go-to items, and they've seemed at odds with the first lady's typically polished style, perhaps indicating that she would rather be doing other things with her time. For instance, on April 25, 2025, as she and Donald prepared to board a helicopter, Melania wore a voluminous trench coat that billowed in the breeze, basic black flats, and oversized sunglasses. The Trumps were on their way to attend Pope Francis' funeral, where Donald may be disappointed with his distant seating.
This khaki-colored trench was reminiscent of Melania's frumpy Easter Egg Roll jacket. In that case, the light-hued leather coat seemed somber for a festive, colorful occasion. Here, it makes sense that Melania might want a comfier outfit for travel. Unfortunately, the bulkiness of this trench coat is only slightly better than a similarly-colored poncho that Melania wore for a helicopter flight in January 2020 –- a look that was surprisingly outdated and sloppy.
Melania stands firm by her fashion decisions
During Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, Melania Trump was just beginning to experience increased national attention. However, being in the spotlight didn't influence her fashion. "I style myself and choose what to wear based on what I feel good in," Melania informed Elle. While the first lady's flats seem like a departure from her signature spikey-heeled pumps, Melania has favored this more comfortable style before. In June 2023, she was walking around New York with a similar look: big shades, a trench (unbelted that time), and black flats.
Melania's current aesthetic has proved polarizing. Some people applaud her relatable decision to ditch heels, especially when flying overseas. Others are perplexed by her bland, highly neutral-hued wardrobe. "Curious if she'll be wearing a trench coat and flats at the funeral tomorrow too?" one posted on X, formerly Twitter. "It's been pretty much every time she's out in public lately. What is going on with this new 'style'?"
Although Melania's April 2025 trench/flats combo may look messy, it's also pricey. According to the X account FLOTUS Report, Melania is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana coat and Roger Vivier shoes. The coat is available for $3,745 online, and the flats are selling for $750. This is definitely a chunk of change, but it's also not unusual, given the many expensive outfits Melania's sported over the years. She also accessorized with a Hermes Kelly bag -– just one of the many she owns from this luxury designer.