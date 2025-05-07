The Most Bizarre Rumor About Anne Hathaway & Her Husband Adam

Hollywood romances are always subjected to the scrutiny of the public spotlight, and the swirling tempest of rumors and speculation. Often these revolve around scandalous affair rumors, claims of trouble in a marriage, or dark hidden secrets. For Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, the most bizarre rumor they've faced is much more supernatural in nature. Specifically, some fans have theorized that Shulman is William Shakespeare, reincarnated.

While this might sound somewhat (or totally) ridiculous, the evidence supporting the claims is rather compelling, depending on how strongly you believe in reincarnation, immortality, or magically linked souls that transcend the confines of time and space. Namely, as an X user pointed out in 2018, Shulman looks remarkably like the great bard, in the few depictions we have of him: "Anne Hathaway is being talked about for her beauty but what about the fact that her husband looks very similar to William Shakespeare and William Shakespeare's wife's name was literally ANNE HATHAWAY ... "

anne hathaway is being talked about for her beauty but what about the fact that her husband looks very similar to william shakespeare and william shakespeare's wife's name was literally ANNE HATHAWAY...... pic.twitter.com/UR0x4bnL8N — 🍑 (@PEACHYBLACKG0RL) July 1, 2018

There are parts of this theory that actually do stand up to rigorous academic examination. First off, Shakespeare's wife was, in fact, also named Anne Hathaway. Even skeptics can't deny that fact. Additionally, and hilariously, Shulman does look remarkably like the famous playwright. Many other fans online were quick to jump on the theory and present a few of their own — including the idea that they are both simply immortal, that they're time travelers, or that they are both reincarnated, and Hathaway just decided to stick with her old name. All of which would make her stunning transformation over the years even more remarkable.