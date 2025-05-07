The Most Bizarre Rumor About Anne Hathaway & Her Husband Adam
Hollywood romances are always subjected to the scrutiny of the public spotlight, and the swirling tempest of rumors and speculation. Often these revolve around scandalous affair rumors, claims of trouble in a marriage, or dark hidden secrets. For Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, the most bizarre rumor they've faced is much more supernatural in nature. Specifically, some fans have theorized that Shulman is William Shakespeare, reincarnated.
While this might sound somewhat (or totally) ridiculous, the evidence supporting the claims is rather compelling, depending on how strongly you believe in reincarnation, immortality, or magically linked souls that transcend the confines of time and space. Namely, as an X user pointed out in 2018, Shulman looks remarkably like the great bard, in the few depictions we have of him: "Anne Hathaway is being talked about for her beauty but what about the fact that her husband looks very similar to William Shakespeare and William Shakespeare's wife's name was literally ANNE HATHAWAY ... "
There are parts of this theory that actually do stand up to rigorous academic examination. First off, Shakespeare's wife was, in fact, also named Anne Hathaway. Even skeptics can't deny that fact. Additionally, and hilariously, Shulman does look remarkably like the famous playwright. Many other fans online were quick to jump on the theory and present a few of their own — including the idea that they are both simply immortal, that they're time travelers, or that they are both reincarnated, and Hathaway just decided to stick with her old name. All of which would make her stunning transformation over the years even more remarkable.
Anne Hathaway says she likes the fan theories about her husband
Unlike the many news stories that have painted Anne Hathaway in a less-than-pleasant light over the past few years this fantastical fan theory has the Oscar winner's stamp of approval. The actor sat down for a chat on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in December 2023, and when presented with a side-by-side photo of husband Adam Shulman and William Shakespeare, Hathaway admitted, "It's kinda nuts, right?"
"It would be great if it was true, but even if it's not, [it's] still kinda great," Hathaway said, beaming with joy, and complimenting her husband's photo on the screen behind her, adding, "He's cute." Interestingly, the strange connections don't end there. Shulman is, among other ventures, a film producer, and produced Hathaway's 2014 movie "Song One." Meanwhile, it's unconfirmed but believed that Shakespeare was also a producer of his works for the stage. Additionally, Shulman and Hathaway sparked their romance in late 2008, when Hathaway was about 26. Shakespeare, meanwhile, married his Hathaway when she was 26. (Although Shakespeare was younger than his wife, while Shulman is about two years older, but let's not get hung up on small details.)
Hathaway previously played coy when asked about the uncanny rumors. In her cover story for Interview Magazine in June 2022, several of Hathaway's friends submitted questions. Among them was Bella Hadid, who asked about the Shakespeare resemblance and if Hathaway was actually "a time traveler." Hathaway responded, "That is actually the most adorable question ever. And he does look like William Shakespeare, doesn't he? Ongoing situation but will update you when I see you." This question-dodging likely just fans the flames of supernatural speculation.