Bernie Sanders Presses On Trump's Biggest Sore Spot In Shady Social Media Post

Now that President Donald Trump has made it 100 days into his second term, he's doing what he loves most and throwing himself a party in the shape of a rally. To celebrate his whirlwind first few months, Trump went to Warren, Michigan to tell a room of fans and followers (per NPR), "I miss you guys ... I miss the campaign." There's also something Trump's recent rally was missing — a full arena. According to The New Republic, the venue Trump held his rally at in Michigan can hold about 4,000, but was only set up for a little over half that capacity. In fact, the crowd protesting Trump outside might have been larger than the masses within.

Notably, there's been plenty of times Trump has lied about his rally size to boost his own ego. It's clearly a way to get under his skin, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders used this to his advantage when he took to X, formerly Twitter, to lambast Trump. Sanders shadily congratulated Trump for reeling in a crowd before stating, "You brought out almost half as many people as we did in the same city last month!" With Trump's ego easily hurt by his dwindling crowd sizes, it was smart of Sanders to bite into this angle. It appears that Sanders and fellow firebrand New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are trailblazing a path to permanently bruising Trump's ego.