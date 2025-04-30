Bernie Sanders Presses On Trump's Biggest Sore Spot In Shady Social Media Post
Now that President Donald Trump has made it 100 days into his second term, he's doing what he loves most and throwing himself a party in the shape of a rally. To celebrate his whirlwind first few months, Trump went to Warren, Michigan to tell a room of fans and followers (per NPR), "I miss you guys ... I miss the campaign." There's also something Trump's recent rally was missing — a full arena. According to The New Republic, the venue Trump held his rally at in Michigan can hold about 4,000, but was only set up for a little over half that capacity. In fact, the crowd protesting Trump outside might have been larger than the masses within.
Notably, there's been plenty of times Trump has lied about his rally size to boost his own ego. It's clearly a way to get under his skin, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders used this to his advantage when he took to X, formerly Twitter, to lambast Trump. Sanders shadily congratulated Trump for reeling in a crowd before stating, "You brought out almost half as many people as we did in the same city last month!" With Trump's ego easily hurt by his dwindling crowd sizes, it was smart of Sanders to bite into this angle. It appears that Sanders and fellow firebrand New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are trailblazing a path to permanently bruising Trump's ego.
Bernie Sanders and AOC are poking at Trump's insecurities
After undergoing a stunning transformation, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is continuing to ascend in her political career. Now that she and Bernie Sanders have teamed up for a "Fight Oligarchy" tour, they've been drawing considerable crowds. According to Michigan Advance, when Sanders took the stage in Warren, the same town President Donald Trump just held his congratulatory rally, Sanders drew a crowd of about 10,000. When Sanders and AOC were in Los Angeles, California, they attracted a crowd of about 36,000 (per DW). Then, in Denver, Colorado, the dynamic duo drew in a similar crowd of 30,000, according to The New Republic.
All of this is surely beginning to rattle Trump and his ego. It seems that AOC and Sanders are taking a page from Kamala Harris' playbook. During the one and only presidential debate Harris and Trump had, Harris said that "people start leaving [Trump's] rallies early." This jab got under Trump's skin so hard it became an obsession, and it seems that Sanders and AOC noticed. Not only are their rallies growing in attendance, they're also a great way to fluster the current administration. Especially since AOC and Sanders don't have to wave around million dollar checks to garner support, unlike Elon Musk, whose funding helped Trump's campaign in a big way.