Justin Trudeau's Instagram Blunder May Have Blown His Carefully Curated Image

Justin Trudeau may not be what he seems — on Instagram, that is. The former Canadian prime minister recently made a special appearance on his son's Instagram account. Yet, in doing so, it seems that Justin accidentally revealed that he, himself, isn't as acquainted with the social media app as we might have thought.

Justin's son, Xavier Trudeau, AKA Xav, clearly won't be following in his footsteps; he's pursuing music rather than entering the world of politics. On April 30, 2025, just a few days ahead of the release of his new song, "Back Me Up," Xavier posted a video on Instagram in which he showed his music video off to his proud dad. "I have three music videos," Xavier told his dad. Justin told his son, "I think I missed one of the videos." Xavier was surprised by this and asked his dad how he hadn't seen it, likely because he is often promoting his music on Instagram, and it would have been hard for Justin to miss. "I don't have social media!" Justin said. To this, Xavier asked, "Who runs your Instagram? You don't run it?" Justin got quiet and seemed unsure of how to respond before the video quickly cut.