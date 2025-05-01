Justin Trudeau's Instagram Blunder May Have Blown His Carefully Curated Image
Justin Trudeau may not be what he seems — on Instagram, that is. The former Canadian prime minister recently made a special appearance on his son's Instagram account. Yet, in doing so, it seems that Justin accidentally revealed that he, himself, isn't as acquainted with the social media app as we might have thought.
Justin's son, Xavier Trudeau, AKA Xav, clearly won't be following in his footsteps; he's pursuing music rather than entering the world of politics. On April 30, 2025, just a few days ahead of the release of his new song, "Back Me Up," Xavier posted a video on Instagram in which he showed his music video off to his proud dad. "I have three music videos," Xavier told his dad. Justin told his son, "I think I missed one of the videos." Xavier was surprised by this and asked his dad how he hadn't seen it, likely because he is often promoting his music on Instagram, and it would have been hard for Justin to miss. "I don't have social media!" Justin said. To this, Xavier asked, "Who runs your Instagram? You don't run it?" Justin got quiet and seemed unsure of how to respond before the video quickly cut.
Commenters seemed to love seeing Justin and Xavier's relationship
Justin Trudeau has a whopping 4.7 million followers on his Instagram account, and he posts fairly regularly. Based on this recent revelation, however, it seems that it's actually someone else who's posting on his account for him. This certainly doesn't come as a surprise since many celebrities and politicians may have a representative curating their social media accounts for them. Still, this is something most public figures would prefer to keep under wraps. And this piqued some folks in the comment section on Xavier Trudeau's video's interest. "Cutting the video off before he answers," someone commented with a skull and laughing emoji. "Haha now I want to know who runs his instagram profile?" said another.
Still, Justin clearly wasn't too bothered by this big reveal. He — or should we say someone else — shared the video to his own Instagram story. And, overwhelmingly, it seems that folks' main takeaway from the video was that it was a wholesome father-son moment. Instagram users clearly loved seeing that Xavier is growing up to look just like his dad and getting a rare intimate glimpse inside Justin's relationship with one of his kids. "We love a supportive Dad!" said one commenter. "Name a prime minister that would support his kid like this," added another. So, it seems that folks mostly don't mind that Justin isn't on social media — as long as he makes a special appearance on Xavier's Instagram now and then.