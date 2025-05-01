Karoline Leavitt Confuses Press Briefing For Classroom With Tacky Teacher Look
Ever since taking on her role as the youngest-ever White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt has had a tendency to dress way older than she is. While her latest press briefing outfit may not be one of Leavitt's biggest fashion fails, it's still not our favorite. And there is one popular accessory that really made this ensemble a flop.
Leavitt kicked off a new month with a May 1 press briefing. Yet, while spring may have sprung outside, Leavitt didn't have particularly spring-ready vibes when she returned to her podium. Leavitt opted for a more wintery color: a dark green outfit in the form of a matching skirt and top set. The midi-length skirt and slight peplum on the top may have looked a bit older than a typical twenty-something ensemble, but it was balanced well with exposed shoulders. Leavitt has worn more than her fair share of outfits that completely missed the mark. This outfit would have been salvageable with the right accessories, but Leavitt chose to accessorize with a claw clip and black pumps, which kept the outfit from looking fashion-forward and, once again, made her look older.
Karoline Leavitt's odd accessory choices prove she's still confused about her style
Claw clips may be a popular and easy way to throw your hair into a simple updo. Yet, Karoline Leavitt's half-up hairstyle paired with her outfit gave the vibe of someone at a much more casual job. Pairing black pumps with the midi-length skirt also looked clunky, made the outfit feel heavier, and altered her proportions. Had Leavitt swapped the black shoes out for a strappy nude shoe and ditched the claw clip, this look would have worked better for her and felt fresher.
It's clear that Leavitt is still getting her footing when it comes to her work attire, and since she has far more frequent highly publicized work events than the average person, this means that she has plenty of opportunities for fashion fails. Yet, sometimes, simple tweaks are all it would take to make Leavitt's press briefing outfits into better fashion statements.