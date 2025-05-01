Karoline Leavitt Confuses Press Briefing For Classroom With Tacky Teacher Look

Ever since taking on her role as the youngest-ever White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt has had a tendency to dress way older than she is. While her latest press briefing outfit may not be one of Leavitt's biggest fashion fails, it's still not our favorite. And there is one popular accessory that really made this ensemble a flop.

Leavitt kicked off a new month with a May 1 press briefing. Yet, while spring may have sprung outside, Leavitt didn't have particularly spring-ready vibes when she returned to her podium. Leavitt opted for a more wintery color: a dark green outfit in the form of a matching skirt and top set. The midi-length skirt and slight peplum on the top may have looked a bit older than a typical twenty-something ensemble, but it was balanced well with exposed shoulders. Leavitt has worn more than her fair share of outfits that completely missed the mark. This outfit would have been salvageable with the right accessories, but Leavitt chose to accessorize with a claw clip and black pumps, which kept the outfit from looking fashion-forward and, once again, made her look older.