Christina Haack's Lingerie-Inspired Date Night Look Is Giving 'Rebound Power Play' (Again)
HGTV star Christina Haack hasn't been bashful about showing off her current romance since she and her ex-husband Josh Hall called it quits in July 2024. She flexed on her former spouse, flaunting her new life and relationship with boyfriend Christopher Larocca with the ultimate post-marriage power move in an Instagram story posted on April 30, 2025. She spared little time going for bonus rounds the same day.
Haack made it clear she's better off with her new boy toy, and appreciated his dashing looks to boot, on her story. "My hot date," she wrote in a caption followed by a heart emoji. As much as some viewers might be obliged to salivate over her steamy boyfriend, others could be distracted by Haack's lingerie-esque outfit. The dress let her killer legs steal the show from her mid-thighs downward, while the low-hanging corset gave a glimpse of cleavage. A hint of lace at the hem topped off the subtly risqué look. Her bold attire might make spectators wonder what their date possibly had in store.
They had an eventful date night
While HGTV's Christina Haack could have left the continuation of her April 2025 date night with Christopher Larocca shrouded in mystery, the ensuing trail of social media breadcrumbs reveals the two had a rather busy, people-filled evening. Per her subsequent Instagram stories, the two attended, and Haack spoke at, an HGTV "for your consideration" Emmy event concerning her 2025 reality competition series "The Flip Off." Although the night was ultimately about Haack and her show, the two still had fun and shared plenty of personal moments in the hours leading up to the presentation.
As if hinting at what could have come later that evening with her lingerie-like dress wasn't enough of a dunk on former husband Josh Hall, Haack and Larocca's multiple displays of affection the former shared on her story communicated she has little regrets about ending their marriage. One brief clip shared a glimpse of the happy couple smooching. The ensuing caption said all we need to know about how Haack feels about her new beau. "A supportive partner [is greater than] everything," she wrote.
She also displayed their relationship in public by putting her arm around his shoulders on their way to the "Flip Off" reunion in another story. Whether she's broadcasting these moments to get under Hall's skin or is simply providing fans hungry for more details about her personal life with snapshots from her new romance, it's clear Haack is loving her new life with Larocca.