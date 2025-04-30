Christina Haack's Leggy Date Style Is The Ultimate Post-Josh Power Move

Some people post quotes after a breakup. Christina Haack posts Ferraris, toned legs, and one very clear message for ex Josh Hall: I've moved on, and I've moved up. The "Flip or Flop" star shared a date photo on her Instagram Story with her new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, dressed to the nines in a short, sexy black dress that stopped just above mid-thigh, with a generous flash of cleavage to match.

And, as if the look alone weren't enough of a dagger to the heart, Haack posted lavish gifts to make it crystal clear that her new man (unlike Josh?) definitely doesn't need her money. It's not the first time she's drawn the comparison, either. In an Instagram post on April 8, Haack praised Larocca for having his own career and not being jealous — two major issues we know the former couple had after Josh Hall accidentally exposed his insecurity in a fight with Haack.

Digging in on the ex-husband-disses, Haack directly hinted that Hall was having a hard time moving on while on a March 27 segment of SiriusXM's "Radio Andy." "Oh, does your ex ever wander around in your neighborhood?" she asked. "I've seen mine twice this month on my usual everyday walks" (via People). Considering that Hall doesn't even live in California, this was quite the public dig. However, it's not just Christina Haack's ex that's reportedly having a hard time moving on. Christopher Larocca's former flame claims Haack stole her man.