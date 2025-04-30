Christina Haack's Leggy Date Style Is The Ultimate Post-Josh Power Move
Some people post quotes after a breakup. Christina Haack posts Ferraris, toned legs, and one very clear message for ex Josh Hall: I've moved on, and I've moved up. The "Flip or Flop" star shared a date photo on her Instagram Story with her new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, dressed to the nines in a short, sexy black dress that stopped just above mid-thigh, with a generous flash of cleavage to match.
And, as if the look alone weren't enough of a dagger to the heart, Haack posted lavish gifts to make it crystal clear that her new man (unlike Josh?) definitely doesn't need her money. It's not the first time she's drawn the comparison, either. In an Instagram post on April 8, Haack praised Larocca for having his own career and not being jealous — two major issues we know the former couple had after Josh Hall accidentally exposed his insecurity in a fight with Haack.
Digging in on the ex-husband-disses, Haack directly hinted that Hall was having a hard time moving on while on a March 27 segment of SiriusXM's "Radio Andy." "Oh, does your ex ever wander around in your neighborhood?" she asked. "I've seen mine twice this month on my usual everyday walks" (via People). Considering that Hall doesn't even live in California, this was quite the public dig. However, it's not just Christina Haack's ex that's reportedly having a hard time moving on. Christopher Larocca's former flame claims Haack stole her man.
Christopher Larocca's ex predicts a messy end for his romance with Christina
Christina Haack and Josh Hall's divorce continues to get messier by the minute, and this time, it's thanks to Christopher Larocca's ex, Andrea Deanna. The swimsuit model previously gave an interview about Larocca and Christina Haack before they even went Instagram official. Now, in a new April interview with the Daily Mail, she's made a string of bold claims, none of which are backed by evidence. "While we were still dating, [Christopher and Christina] were dating, and she was still married, and they were still living together," she alleged.
Both Haack and Larocca have denied the accusations, but Josh Hall gave a sneaky response relayed through a spokesperson. "We are not surprised about these rumors at all. What's surprising is it took this long for a media outlet to contact Josh and ask about it. We've been awaiting this question." Not exactly a denial, but not a confirmation either. The real question is: does anyone have actual proof?
Deanna went on to claim that Larocca has a history of cheating and cast doubt on a happily-ever-after with Haack. "I mean, he definitely has a pattern between his ex-wife, his ex-fiancée, me, and maybe Christina down the road," she alleged. "Hopefully, he learns from his past mistakes, but I don't think so after the third, fourth time." Still, even she admits one thing: Christina Haack definitely leveled up financially. "He's not going to let a woman pay for anything."