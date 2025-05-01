Trump's Low Energy Speech Won't Help Rumblings He's Too Old For The Job (Who's Sleepy Now?)

President Donald Trump and his circle held no punches targeting former President Joe Biden's age as one of the several reasons they deemed him unfit to lead the nation. Although the current commander in chief is only four years behind his 82-year-old predecessor, he's adamant he's as strong as his NFL idol Patrick Mahomes and sharper than any Democrat, though he possibly lied about his exceptional physical capabilities in his April 13, 2025 physical report. No amount of bad orange makeup or potentially fabricated medical documents could conceal his true age during a May 1, 2025 speech, which supplied the American public further ammunition to put his elder status on blast with.

Any pro-Trump American who was won over by the politician's charismatic speeches and negotiation ability may have been disheartened to listen to the lethargic, mumbly address he gave during the 2025 White House National Day of Prayer event. His tired delivery was akin to the "Sleepy Joe" title he pushed on his Democratic former foe. He weakly dragged on describing his plan to reintroduce religion as a national priority. "We're bringing back religion in our country and we're bringing it back quickly and strongly," he said during the speech, per a Right Side Broadcasting Network clip posted on X. Bearing in mind the address went on just after noon, the 78-year-old president may have been due for his midday nap. Or, he should at least consider squeezing one into his daily schedule.