Donald Trump's Jarring Makeup-Free White House Outing Puts His True Age On Blast

If there's one thing we know about Donald Trump, it's that he has a signature look with his hair combed over and his face looking, well, orange, and that styling has led to a fair amount of makeup fails for Trump over the years. But at a recent event at the White House, Trump skipped the makeup that we've gotten used to seeing him wear and went with what looks like a bare face. And it turns out that the makeup and bronzer really was helping him look (somewhat) younger. Trump is 78 years old; with his inauguration in 2025, he became the oldest ever president sworn into the job.

Wearing a gold and white "Make America Great Again" hat, Trump was captured in photos looking particularly tired, and with no makeup to help try and cover up with wrinkles, his age is really showing. He also has his dress shirt unbuttoned, no long red tie in sight, which then showed us a new angle of Trump's sagging skin and poorly defined jawline.

There's nothing wrong with getting old. But considering Trump spent a lot of time insulting Joe Biden because of his age, and with Trump's notoriously fragile ego, we're surprised he let himself get photographed looking like this. It does help confirm that when Trump changes up his hair and makeup, he can be virtually unrecognizable.