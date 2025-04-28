Donald Trump's Jarring Makeup-Free White House Outing Puts His True Age On Blast
If there's one thing we know about Donald Trump, it's that he has a signature look with his hair combed over and his face looking, well, orange, and that styling has led to a fair amount of makeup fails for Trump over the years. But at a recent event at the White House, Trump skipped the makeup that we've gotten used to seeing him wear and went with what looks like a bare face. And it turns out that the makeup and bronzer really was helping him look (somewhat) younger. Trump is 78 years old; with his inauguration in 2025, he became the oldest ever president sworn into the job.
Wearing a gold and white "Make America Great Again" hat, Trump was captured in photos looking particularly tired, and with no makeup to help try and cover up with wrinkles, his age is really showing. He also has his dress shirt unbuttoned, no long red tie in sight, which then showed us a new angle of Trump's sagging skin and poorly defined jawline.
There's nothing wrong with getting old. But considering Trump spent a lot of time insulting Joe Biden because of his age, and with Trump's notoriously fragile ego, we're surprised he let himself get photographed looking like this. It does help confirm that when Trump changes up his hair and makeup, he can be virtually unrecognizable.
Donald Trump's age and real height were on display
In Donald Trump's defense, it would make sense for him to be looking tired. He had just returned from Italy; he and Melania Trump attended the pope's funeral, and it was there that some people thought Melania was the one showing her age.
Donald's makeup free photo took place as he was spending time with Saquon Barkley, running back for the Philadelphia Eagles, at the White House. They were together first at his New Jersey golf club, and then Barkley flew on Marine One to the White House with Trump. They were filmed getting off Marine One, and some pointed out that this footage helps prove that Trump has been lying about his height. He and Barkley look to be about the same height in the footage. In a report about Trump's health in April 2025 from Walter Reed, it was stated that he was 6'3" and 224 pounds.
According to the Philadelphia Eagles website, Barkley is 6' tall and 233 pounds. The difference in Trump's stated height compared to Barkley's known height could be because of camera angles, or it could be that Trump is hunched and not standing up straight. Either way, when you combine it with Trump's tired, makeup free face, it's not adding up to a flattering image of the president.