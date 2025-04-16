Trump's Medical Report Has A Red Flag That Just Doesn't Add Up

On April 13, President Donald Trump was able to fulfill at least one campaign promise: he released his medical report. Of course White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt took to X, formerly Twitter, to brag about this accomplishment as well as share the report. Though Leavitt and her team are doing their best to present this report as concrete and viable proof that Trump is in the best shape of his life, there are some red flags littered within it that have many scratching their heads. While the report may have solved the mystery as to why Trump wears so much bronzer, it still left more questions than answers.

Not only were there visible typos in the report, pointed out by the social media masses on X, but the claim that Trump has a resting heart rate of 62 beats per minute certainly raised some eyebrows. According to Forbes, a resting heart rate of 40-60 is most commonly found in younger athletes in peak physical form. For someone in Trump's age bracket, the ideal resting heart rate is between 75 to 128 beats per minute, with the predictive average for a 78 year old hovering around 150 bpm. Considering what Trump possibly eats in a day, it is hard to believe that his resting heart rate is closer to one of the UFC fighters he recently watched than the average American citizen. However, this certainly would not be the first time Trump has lied about his anatomy.