Justin Trudeau's Ex-Wife Was Never The Same After Their Split

As the wife of Canada's much-loved prime minister, Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau reigned supreme. Not only was she a supportive partner of Trudeau and his policies, but she also did a lot of work herself, from championing women's rights to letting the people know she was there for them. So, given her position, it's only natural that when the Trudeaus announced their separation in August 2023 after almost 20 years together, fans were saddened — and worried that Sophie would retire from the public eye and they would lose her forever. Thankfully, those fears have turned out to be unwarranted, but Sophie has had to carve out her own role as a standalone public figure.

Adjusting to a separation after so long certainly hasn't been easy for Sophie, who has had to re-form her own identity. She has been open about the trials and tribulations, from how the split changed her perception of relationships, to even struggling with what name to use post-separation. It's true that her attitude to work has changed as well, but fans haven't seen the last of her yet.

Sophie's transformation since leaving her marriage behind is a prime example of how much relationships can shape our identity — and what it can take to pick up the pieces and move on. Let's take a look.