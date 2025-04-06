Sophie Grégoire's Flashback Photos With Justin Trudeau Prove She's Always Been Out Of His League

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire married in 2005 and had three kids together. However, the couple called it quits in 2023. The 2020s are anything but roarin' for Trudeau, who, besides losing his wife, also lost his job as Canada's Prime Minister after reportedly receiving internal pressure from his own colleagues to resign.

Grégoire was never the same after her split from Trudeau, but what has stayed the same is how much Grégoire has always been out of Trudeau's league, as evidenced by two throwback photos she shared showing happier times. The first one was posted to Instagram in 2020, nearly two decades after their first date. "Through all the ups and the downs, you're still my person," she captioned. "I love you." Sadly, he's not her person anymore.

In the second Instagram pic, posted in 2021 on their 16th wedding anniversary, Grégoire looked like a straight-up model, while Trudeau sported unruly hair and blocky eyebrows. She's giving Barbie, and he's just Ken. "We have loved each other through it all and that love knows no limits," she wrote. Unfortunately, it seems that love had some limits.

