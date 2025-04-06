Sophie Grégoire's Flashback Photos With Justin Trudeau Prove She's Always Been Out Of His League
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire married in 2005 and had three kids together. However, the couple called it quits in 2023. The 2020s are anything but roarin' for Trudeau, who, besides losing his wife, also lost his job as Canada's Prime Minister after reportedly receiving internal pressure from his own colleagues to resign.
Grégoire was never the same after her split from Trudeau, but what has stayed the same is how much Grégoire has always been out of Trudeau's league, as evidenced by two throwback photos she shared showing happier times. The first one was posted to Instagram in 2020, nearly two decades after their first date. "Through all the ups and the downs, you're still my person," she captioned. "I love you." Sadly, he's not her person anymore.
In the second Instagram pic, posted in 2021 on their 16th wedding anniversary, Grégoire looked like a straight-up model, while Trudeau sported unruly hair and blocky eyebrows. She's giving Barbie, and he's just Ken. "We have loved each other through it all and that love knows no limits," she wrote. Unfortunately, it seems that love had some limits.
Justin Trudeau must have had something only Sophie Grégoire could see
It's a tale as old as time: men who clearly leveled up with their wives end up getting divorced. Jesse James with Sandra Bullock, Kanye West with Kim Kardashian, and now Justin Trudeau with Sophie Grégoire. While Trudeau and Grégoire were almost a missed connection, fate had other plans for the couple.
What's interesting for their relationship timeline is that Trudeau has always seemed like he was in a totally different stratosphere than Grégoire. In many of their photos taken at events, Trudeau looked like the goofy guy from your college English class who wasn't there to take a single thing the teacher said seriously. Meanwhile, Grégoire seemed like she woke up flawless every single day.
In an interview Grégoire did with Elle to help promote her book, "Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other," she recalled how Trudeau's forwardness was a turn on for her. During their first date in 2003, Grégoire wrote in her book, "The conversation turned to deeper topics, and he looked at me with such intense presence that I knew something special was going on. He said, 'I'm thirty-one years old. I've been waiting for you for thirty-one years. Should we skip the girlfriend phase and start with fiancée?'" We have to hand it to Trudeau; that was a bold, risky thing to say on a first date! The rizz was rizzing.