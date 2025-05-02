Sasha & Malia Obama's Party Girl Habits Were A PR Disaster For Michelle
There is a lengthy list of presidents' children who made big mistakes, but Sasha and Malia Obama aren't on it, and their mother, Michelle Obama, deserves some credit for that. The former first lady opened up about how challenging it was to navigate her daughters' teenage years under Washington's glaring spotlight while making an appearance on the "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" podcast in April 2025. "They went to parties and they had drinks, and they tried out smoking and they did all the things," Michelle confessed. "Every weekend was a nightmare, because we had to work to make sure that them being regular teenagers didn't wind up on Page Six."
The bestselling "Becoming" author didn't go into detail about exactly how she went about trying to keep her daughters' party girl habits out of the press, but we can assume that, when you're the president's wife, you have some sway. Aside from trying to keep Sasha and Malia's more eyebrow-raising activities out of the tabloids, Michelle was also worried that growing up in the White House would lead to them developing an unhealthy ego. This was a concern her husband, Former President Barack Obama, shared.
Barack openly admitted to ABC News in 2017 that he feared his two beloved daughters would "develop an attitude" but was glad to report that no such thing had happened. "They are sweet, kind, funny, smart, respectful people, and they treat everybody with respect," he proudly confirmed. Michelle, for her part, told Ripa that she made it clear to Sasha and Malia that their status as presidential children didn't make them better than anyone else, clarifying, "This world is not about you. This is just your dad's job."
Some of Malia and Sasha's partying made it into the public sphere
Michelle Obama's tireless efforts to protect her daughters from the wrath of the tabloids were mostly successful while she was the first lady, but once Barack Obama's second term ended, it was open season. Soon, Sasha and Malia Obama's most controversial moments routinely made it into the public sphere. Fans will recall that the Lollapalooza Festival made headlines in 2016; not just because Malia was in attendance, but because eyewitnesses dished that she was smoking cannabis at the event. These shocking claims were backed up by a short video (whether or not it was just your run-of-the-mill cigarette remains a mystery). Malia was also heavily criticized for skipping the Democratic National Convention in favor of the festival.
Stunningly, the elder Obama kid made headlines again just two years after her father's second term ended when she was photographed drinking rosé with some friends (Malia was 20 at the time). Sasha Obama, meanwhile, was also publicly shamed for smoking when she was spotted with a cigarette while leaving a Labor Day party in 2023. She generated headlines again a few days later after being photographed dragging on a cigarette in her car while visiting a spa in Los Angeles.
When putting all these things into perspective, it's ridiculous that the former first daughters are still being shamed for simply behaving like regular young women — if they want to keep up a bad habit or two, it's none of our business. As one user rightfully pointed out on Instagram, "Leave Sasha alone, she is living her young life." In fact, the ongoing, intense press scrutiny is probably one of the things Sasha and Malia can't stand about fame.