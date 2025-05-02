Sasha & Malia Obama's Party Girl Habits Were A PR Disaster For Michelle

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There is a lengthy list of presidents' children who made big mistakes, but Sasha and Malia Obama aren't on it, and their mother, Michelle Obama, deserves some credit for that. The former first lady opened up about how challenging it was to navigate her daughters' teenage years under Washington's glaring spotlight while making an appearance on the "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" podcast in April 2025. "They went to parties and they had drinks, and they tried out smoking and they did all the things," Michelle confessed. "Every weekend was a nightmare, because we had to work to make sure that them being regular teenagers didn't wind up on Page Six."

The bestselling "Becoming" author didn't go into detail about exactly how she went about trying to keep her daughters' party girl habits out of the press, but we can assume that, when you're the president's wife, you have some sway. Aside from trying to keep Sasha and Malia's more eyebrow-raising activities out of the tabloids, Michelle was also worried that growing up in the White House would lead to them developing an unhealthy ego. This was a concern her husband, Former President Barack Obama, shared.

Barack openly admitted to ABC News in 2017 that he feared his two beloved daughters would "develop an attitude" but was glad to report that no such thing had happened. "They are sweet, kind, funny, smart, respectful people, and they treat everybody with respect," he proudly confirmed. Michelle, for her part, told Ripa that she made it clear to Sasha and Malia that their status as presidential children didn't make them better than anyone else, clarifying, "This world is not about you. This is just your dad's job."