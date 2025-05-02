Trump's Ego Takes Over UAB Commencement Speech & Makes It All About Him (Sorry, Grads)

Uh oh... Donald Trump's age is showing. The president seemingly forgot where he was while making the 2025 commencement address at the University of Alabama's graduation ceremony. From all the political pontifications, Trump must have thought it was November 2024, and he was pleading his case at a campaign rally. Between cliché advice, like "don't try to be someone else" and "never give up," Trump couldn't help but use the podium to push his political agenda, reminding a crowd of near college graduates at the Coleman Coliseum about issues like immigration, the price of eggs, and transgender rights.

His first remarks were no less ego-stroking than the rest of his address. He began by complimenting the Crimson Tide's athleticism before quickly shifting the conversation to his presidential win. "Today, it's my pleasure to return to this campus as the first president ever to deliver the keynote commencement address to this truly great American university," he said, ushering in the first compliment to himself. The rest weren't as subtle: "I love this place. Maybe it's because I won Alabama [in the presidential race] by 45 points. Could that be the reason?" The crowd seemed fairly receptive, cheering and yelling as Trump waxed on about his own victory — it's almost like this day wasn't to celebrate another huge achievement.