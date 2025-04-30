Trump & Melania's Recent PDA Reportedly Has Everything To Do With An Age-Old Insecurity
After being married for two decades, one would expect the honeymoon stage of romance and nonstop PDA to eventually fizzle out — but not for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, apparently. The longtime couple were seen canoodling and smooching during their trip to Rome, Italy, for Pope Francis' funeral. Melania's birthday was the same day as the burial. Despite the primarily somber affair, the couple behaved like that one couple everyone remembers from high school: way too flirty for a public setting.
This behavior is a full 180-degree switch from how they usually act towards each other. There are many signs their marriage is on the rocks, but watching them be affectionate to each other might dispute that worry. A source told the Daily Mail, "There is a possibility that he is reaching for Melania for both emotional and physical stability." They also said to the outlet, "The president is getting older. His gait is not as steady."
Considering how critical Donald has been about former President Joe Biden's mental capabilities, always calling Biden by the nickname "Sleepy Joe" and repeatedly claiming how fit and healthy he himself is after every physical, it's interesting to see him acknowledge his mortality. The POTUS is 78 years old, and there's nothing he can do to stop the aging process. So, it makes sense he'd want to lean on his much younger wife, Melania, for help and support.
Donald Trump may be leaning on Melania, but she isn't doing the same
Earlier this year, it was reported that Melania Trump's upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary has allegedly taken priority over everything and everyone else. Yes, that includes President Donald Trump and the White House. Sources told People, "She will never be a traditional first lady. That isn't who she is." She may be married to the most powerful man in the United States, but she is still a person with her own hopes and dreams that probably don't include running the country and getting into heated arguments in the Oval Office.
Plus, Melania had to spend her 55th birthday at a funeral, which sounds like a horrible way to celebrate another year around the sun. The day before, Donald was asked by a reporter what he planned to do for his wife's birthday. The audio clip was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. "I'll take her for dinner on Air Force One," he said. "I haven't had much time to buy presents. I've been pretty busy." How romantic.