Trump & Melania's Recent PDA Reportedly Has Everything To Do With An Age-Old Insecurity

After being married for two decades, one would expect the honeymoon stage of romance and nonstop PDA to eventually fizzle out — but not for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, apparently. The longtime couple were seen canoodling and smooching during their trip to Rome, Italy, for Pope Francis' funeral. Melania's birthday was the same day as the burial. Despite the primarily somber affair, the couple behaved like that one couple everyone remembers from high school: way too flirty for a public setting.

This behavior is a full 180-degree switch from how they usually act towards each other. There are many signs their marriage is on the rocks, but watching them be affectionate to each other might dispute that worry. A source told the Daily Mail, "There is a possibility that he is reaching for Melania for both emotional and physical stability." They also said to the outlet, "The president is getting older. His gait is not as steady."

Considering how critical Donald has been about former President Joe Biden's mental capabilities, always calling Biden by the nickname "Sleepy Joe" and repeatedly claiming how fit and healthy he himself is after every physical, it's interesting to see him acknowledge his mortality. The POTUS is 78 years old, and there's nothing he can do to stop the aging process. So, it makes sense he'd want to lean on his much younger wife, Melania, for help and support.