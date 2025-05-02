CNN's Kaitlan Collins Twins With Dana Perino In Tacky Jacket That Ages Them Both
It looks like CNN's Kaitlan Collins had a twinning moment with a very unexpected person: Fox News' Dana Perino. While the two journalists may work for two very different networks and have some equally differing opinions, it seems they share a taste in jackets. Unfortunately, we're not big fans of this common ground.
On May 1, Perino shared a 'fit check video on Instagram. Her 'fit was a white suit with a very familiar-looking jacket. Collins had worn the same jacket just a few days prior in a leggy miniskirt ensemble that was one of her most risqué outfits yet. The white jacket featured green bedazzled detailing on the collar and pockets. And, while the two journalists styled the piece very differently, it definitely looked a bit old for both 33-year-old Collins and 52-year-old Perino. Since Perino was showing off her ensemble in the video she posted wearing the jacket, she gave a bit of insight into the apparently popular piece. She noted that it was from the brand Veronica Beard. The Imogen Embellished Jacket, as it is called, goes for nearly $900. Perino also noted that her nude pumps were Christian Louboutin, so her whole outfit was definitely a bit pricey.
Collins and Perino showed that this jacket can be styled very differently
While she may not have given us a formal 'fit check like Dana Perino did, we saw plenty of photos of Kaitlan Collins sporting the jacket in question for a White House Correspondents' Dinner weekend event. Collins took the jacket in a very different direction, opting to show off her killer legs with a white miniskirt instead of white pants like Perino. Rather than keeping the jacket buttoned up as Perino did, Collins wore it open over a white tank top. She accessorized with white Mary Janes and big sunglasses.
Of the two outfits, Collins definitely gave the jacket a more youthful, laidback vibe through her styling. Even so, the cut and glitzy details just felt a bit stuffy and outdated. This look may not have been Perino's worst fashion fail of all time, but we still preferred Collins' styling to hers. Even so, swapping this jacket out for something a bit cooler and more on-trend probably would have improved both of these ensembles.