CNN's Kaitlan Collins Twins With Dana Perino In Tacky Jacket That Ages Them Both

It looks like CNN's Kaitlan Collins had a twinning moment with a very unexpected person: Fox News' Dana Perino. While the two journalists may work for two very different networks and have some equally differing opinions, it seems they share a taste in jackets. Unfortunately, we're not big fans of this common ground.

On May 1, Perino shared a 'fit check video on Instagram. Her 'fit was a white suit with a very familiar-looking jacket. Collins had worn the same jacket just a few days prior in a leggy miniskirt ensemble that was one of her most risqué outfits yet. The white jacket featured green bedazzled detailing on the collar and pockets. And, while the two journalists styled the piece very differently, it definitely looked a bit old for both 33-year-old Collins and 52-year-old Perino. Since Perino was showing off her ensemble in the video she posted wearing the jacket, she gave a bit of insight into the apparently popular piece. She noted that it was from the brand Veronica Beard. The Imogen Embellished Jacket, as it is called, goes for nearly $900. Perino also noted that her nude pumps were Christian Louboutin, so her whole outfit was definitely a bit pricey.