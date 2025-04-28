Kaitlan Collins' Leggy Miniskirt Ensemble Is One Of Her Most Risque Outfits Yet
There are plenty of worst-dressed news personalities out there who love getting the chance to wear a skimpy outfit. CNN's Kaitlan Collins usually isn't one of them, so it always comes as a surprise when Collins dons a risqué outfit. For this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner weekend, she stepped out in a miniskirt, proving that she's not afraid to show a little skin for the right occasion.
On April 27, 2025, Collins took to her Instagram story to share some photos of an outfit of which she was clearly proud. While posing by herself and with others, Collins showed off her killer legs in a look that was both cheeky and professional, as well as perfect for spring weather. The journalist's white matching set gave off preppy vibes while still feeling a bit flirty and fun. It also turned one of this spring's big trends into something a little more wearable. At Coachella 2025, micro shorts and the tiniest of micro miniskirts were all the rage. Collins leaned into this chic short hemline without showing too much skin for the occasion.
Kaitlan Collins looked on-point for the whole White House Correspondents' Dinner weekend
Kaitlan Collins paired her miniskirt with a tailored white jacket with glitzy green detailing on the collar and pockets. She layered it over a white tank for a fresh, monochromatic look. She accessorized the spring-y outfit with perfect accessories: white bedazzled Mary Janes, an off-white Chanel handbag, and oversized sunglasses. Of course, her long, voluminous locks in a perfect blowout were the cherry on top of the ensemble.
This light, airy look certainly showed more skin than Collins' typically buttoned-up wardrobe. For a garden party, however, this outfit fit the occasion perfectly. It was also well-balanced with her look for the weekend's main event. Surely no one would have called Collins one of the worst-dressed stars at the 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner. She wore a tasteful black tea-length, strapless evening gown, which she paired with an updo. While these were two very different looks for the weekend's events, Collins proved that she can pull off the right outfit for any occasion — even when that outfit shows a little bit of skin.