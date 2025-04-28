Kaitlan Collins' Leggy Miniskirt Ensemble Is One Of Her Most Risque Outfits Yet

There are plenty of worst-dressed news personalities out there who love getting the chance to wear a skimpy outfit. CNN's Kaitlan Collins usually isn't one of them, so it always comes as a surprise when Collins dons a risqué outfit. For this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner weekend, she stepped out in a miniskirt, proving that she's not afraid to show a little skin for the right occasion.

On April 27, 2025, Collins took to her Instagram story to share some photos of an outfit of which she was clearly proud. While posing by herself and with others, Collins showed off her killer legs in a look that was both cheeky and professional, as well as perfect for spring weather. The journalist's white matching set gave off preppy vibes while still feeling a bit flirty and fun. It also turned one of this spring's big trends into something a little more wearable. At Coachella 2025, micro shorts and the tiniest of micro miniskirts were all the rage. Collins leaned into this chic short hemline without showing too much skin for the occasion.