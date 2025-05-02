Princess Charlotte's Big Smile In Birthday Snap Is A Departure From Her Usual Boss Behavior

Princess Charlotte is officially double digits! Her parents commemorated the special birthday with a royal shout-out on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram page on May 2, 2025. The candid image is a sign that we could be seeing a whole different side of Charlotte as she crosses this milestone — her smile is our first clue.

Charlotte's royal demeanor is consistently poised and professional; the daughter of Prince William and Princess Catherine has the etiquette of a future queen. Although tradition says her brother, Prince George, will take the throne after William is king, Charlotte has proven to be quite the example to her siblings when it comes to royal rules, making her adept for monarchical leadership. Her boss energy, however, was absent from her birthday photo, which showed a grinning Charlotte dressed in a camouflage jacket for what appeared to be a hike. Her tousled hair, tied loosely in a ponytail, juxtaposed with the princess's normally proper image.

It is refreshing to see the abnormally prim child let her guard down, all the more reason to compare Charlotte to her beloved grandmother, Princess Diana. However, Charlotte looked more like the spitting image of her father in the post on Instagram. "Gorgeous!! She looks exactly like [her] father!!!" one Instagram user commented, while another added, "So much like her Dad!"