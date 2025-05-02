Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Magazine Cover Look Can't Decide Between Rap Mogul & Cheap CEO
Just a day after Sarah Huckabee Sanders' awkward Donald Trump praise had everyone calling her out, the Arkansas governor is having another embarrassing social media moment. Inviting Arkansas Magazine posted the cover of their May issue on Instagram, and it features none other than Huckabee Sanders. Unfortunately, it seems that the governor couldn't leave her questionable style at home, even for this special occasion.
Between countless leather looks that were total fashion fails and her repeated butchering of the Barbiecore trend that's sweeping Trump-Land, Huckabee Sanders' bizarre fashion missteps are often all over the map. We'll admit that her magazine cover is on the simpler side, and as such, it's not nearly as bad as some of her past outfits. Even so, she made some style choices for this cover that have left us entirely perplexed. The governor wore a white button-down shirt with light wash jeans and nude sandals, and wore her hair down with hoop earrings. While most details of this outfit were fairly basic, she sported an early 2000s popped collar, as often seen on the era's rap moguls, which made the entire look feel confusing.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' cover story comes along with a special honor
With light wash denim and a crisp white collared shirt, it's clear that Sarah Huckabee Sanders wanted to steer clear of sporting and overly complicated ensembles for her magazine cover. For this, we definitely give her credit. Still, we think Huckabee Sanders' popped collar and forced armchair moment came across as a bit too stiff and like she was trying too hard. While she was clearly trying to appear like a down-to-earth politician sitting in her living room, instead, she looked a bit like she was trying and failing to look like a CEO in an overly curated setting.
The magazine cover honored Huckabee Sanders as their "Arkansan of the Year," giving the governor a shoutout, specifically for her commitment to education. On the magazine's website, Easterseals Arkansas' Director of Marketing and Public Relations Jillian Jacuzzi said, "Easterseals Arkansas is proud to recognize Governor Sanders as the 2025 Arkansan of the Year, for her commitment to enhancing the state through her time, talent, and resources." On May 8, 2025, Huckabee Sanders is set to receive her award for this special honor, so we're seriously hoping she has a stylist for the occasion.