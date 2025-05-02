Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Magazine Cover Look Can't Decide Between Rap Mogul & Cheap CEO

Just a day after Sarah Huckabee Sanders' awkward Donald Trump praise had everyone calling her out, the Arkansas governor is having another embarrassing social media moment. Inviting Arkansas Magazine posted the cover of their May issue on Instagram, and it features none other than Huckabee Sanders. Unfortunately, it seems that the governor couldn't leave her questionable style at home, even for this special occasion.

Between countless leather looks that were total fashion fails and her repeated butchering of the Barbiecore trend that's sweeping Trump-Land, Huckabee Sanders' bizarre fashion missteps are often all over the map. We'll admit that her magazine cover is on the simpler side, and as such, it's not nearly as bad as some of her past outfits. Even so, she made some style choices for this cover that have left us entirely perplexed. The governor wore a white button-down shirt with light wash jeans and nude sandals, and wore her hair down with hoop earrings. While most details of this outfit were fairly basic, she sported an early 2000s popped collar, as often seen on the era's rap moguls, which made the entire look feel confusing.