Times Sarah Huckabee Sanders Butchered Barbiecore Trend Sweeping Trump-Land

When Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" splashed across movie screens in 2023, it was an iconic resurgence of friends and families actually getting excited to dress up and go to the movies — well, for most people. Many conservative influencers and politicians did their best to show as much repulsion with the movie and its messaging as they possibly could. However, for a group of individuals so opposed to the film and its marketing, many of the women in the MAGA movement have found themselves inadvertently copying the Barbiecore aesthetic.

There's been several times Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend Bettina Anderson flopped in some bright pink outfits, and even Don Jr.'s ex Kimberly Guilfoyle butchered the Barbie look at least once.Now, a new contender has entered the chat: Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Of course there have been plenty of times that Huckabee Sanders wore outfits that entirely missed the mark, but when it comes to glamming it up, she really stumbles. There are places in fashion where the governor really shines — Huckabee Sanders can really rock a hunting outfit. But pink and frills are intrinsically tricky to pull off — just ask Guilfoyle and her many fashion fails. However, this has not stopped Huckabee Sanders from trying to make the Barbie look work for her. Here are five examples of the Governor of Arkansas failing to impress in Barbie Land attire.

