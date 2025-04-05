Times Sarah Huckabee Sanders Butchered Barbiecore Trend Sweeping Trump-Land
When Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" splashed across movie screens in 2023, it was an iconic resurgence of friends and families actually getting excited to dress up and go to the movies — well, for most people. Many conservative influencers and politicians did their best to show as much repulsion with the movie and its messaging as they possibly could. However, for a group of individuals so opposed to the film and its marketing, many of the women in the MAGA movement have found themselves inadvertently copying the Barbiecore aesthetic.
There's been several times Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend Bettina Anderson flopped in some bright pink outfits, and even Don Jr.'s ex Kimberly Guilfoyle butchered the Barbie look at least once.Now, a new contender has entered the chat: Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Of course there have been plenty of times that Huckabee Sanders wore outfits that entirely missed the mark, but when it comes to glamming it up, she really stumbles. There are places in fashion where the governor really shines — Huckabee Sanders can really rock a hunting outfit. But pink and frills are intrinsically tricky to pull off — just ask Guilfoyle and her many fashion fails. However, this has not stopped Huckabee Sanders from trying to make the Barbie look work for her. Here are five examples of the Governor of Arkansas failing to impress in Barbie Land attire.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders couldn't pull off this fake Barbie wrap dress
Considering that Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her husband Bryan Chatfield Sanders met while she was helping her father Mike Huckabee campaign for president, it would make sense that the two would continue to mix business and pleasure. As seen here, attending an upscale event together, Bryan is doing a wonderful job of being Ken to Sarah's Barbie. However, Bryan is ever so elegantly nailing his look, while Sarah is struggling to pull off the bubblegum pink dress.
For starters, the color just isn't the right fit for Sarah or the rest of her makeup, which looks incredibly nice and appropriate here. Her hair is pulled back to reveal charming earrings, but from the neck down, the look gets a bit wonky. The skin-tight sleeves ending in a dramatic bell flare feels entirely out of place, and it looks like the dress is cobbled together from different eras. Plus, for what appears to be a wrap-dress, it actually isn't. The top mimics that of a wrap, which is made even more confusing by the cut of the skirt. To have the dress sewn in such a manner makes the overall look appear cheaper than it really is. It's proof that Sarah wearing a tacky dress that isn't worth the money it cost certainly is a trend.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders fails to impress as MAGA Barbie
Proving that not all Barbie looks have to be pink, Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to Instagram to show off a look that could be considered MAGA Barbie. In her post, Sarah posed alongside husband Bryan Chatfield Sanders and captioned it, "Date night at the Arkansas Opus Ball." While this look could easily be an excuse to show off Sarah's dramatic weight-loss transformation, it does fall into a category many conservative women fall for: trying to pull off confusing ruffles.
Once again, Sarah's hair, makeup, and accessories hit the mark for a night spent at an Opus Ball. Considering all of Sarah's bad hair fails, it's nice to see her in an updo. However, her dress is so distracting that it's hard to give her credit for the rest of her styling. Clearly trying to go for a very particular shade of red favored by ultra-conservative politicians and fans of President Donald Trump, Sarah was certainly trying to make a statement. Unfortunately, the statement was, "Please look at this squiggly ruffle." Traveling from her shoulder all the way down to the slit in her dress, the excessive fabric distracts from the stunning figure Sarah has certainly worked hard to attain.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders was outshone by her neon pink dress
As Governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has her plate full of duties to fulfill. One of which is to appoint the commander of her state's National Guard. After choosing Brigadier General Olen (Chad) Bridges, Huckabee Sanders then officiated the swearing-in ceremony at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, according to the White County Citizen. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Huckabee Sanders says, "General Bridges loves our state, our country, and the Arkansas National Guard." However, to commemorate the occasion, the governor wore quite the neon outfit.
While Huckabee Sanders looks unrecognizable in throwback photos before her weight loss, she consistently struggles to find outfits that fully embrace her new frame. This outfit is a classic example. For starters, the color is much too bold, overshadowing Bridges. The fit is both too loose and too short, making it appear overly casual for such an event. Had it been cinched in just a bit more at the waist, it would have revealed her classic hourglass shape and added some elegance. Unfortunately, as she has it styled, it simply looks like Huckabee Sanders and General Bridges are about to attend a barbecue (a Barbie-cue, perhaps?).
Sarah Huckabee Sanders looked like a housewife version of Barbie
On November 1, 2024, Sarah Huckabee Sanders continued to diligently fulfill her duties as governor when she announced that Gary B. Arnold had been appointed to the Arkansas State Board of Education. To celebrate, Huckabee Sanders posted on X that "Now parents and students will have Gary on the board fighting for a better Arkansas." According to KATV, Arnold is her third admission to the board of education, with Huckabee Sanders saying, "Gary is a longtime education leader and ... one of our key allies." What wasn't a key ally, however, was the dress that Huckabee Sanders wore for the occasion.
In a checkered gingham-ish button-down dress, Huckabee Sanders once again looks ready for a cookout instead of official business. While the dress is much too casual, it also harkens to an era that birthed the original Barbie. When the doll was first shoved onto the market in 1959, it was with the intent to provide a role for a doll to play outside of the home. Barbie became a doctor, a lawyer, and an independent woman. The dress Huckabee Sanders is wearing here feels as if it would be comfortable being worn in a tradwife kitchen, a model of domesticity — which, considering that Huckabee Sanders has made political history in her own right, feels deeply incongruent.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders failed at being Inauguration Day Barbie
Walking into the overflow room in Emancipation Hall on January 20, 2025 it was clear that Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders was excited to witness the second inauguration of President Donald Trump. While it's apparent that Huckabee Sanders has changed quite a bit throughout the years, her diligence to the GOP has remained steadfast. Meanwhile, her style has continued to have its ups and downs. Possibly trying to channel Olivia Pope from "Scandal," Huckabee Sanders donned a warm coat fitting the frigid temperatures that descended upon Washington, DC that day. However, her coat accidentally did her dirty.
The color of pink doesn't do Huckabee Sanders' skin tone justice, making her tan look rather fake. The giant brooch attached to her lapel screams grandma, and not in the cute way. Speaking of the lapel, the cowl neck inspired look is overly dramatic, swallowing her smaller frame whole and making her look as if she's swimming in fabric. Plus, tying the jacket in the front makes it appear that she's in a bathrobe rather than an upscale garment that most likely cost a bundle. Hopefully Huckabee Sanders can continue to tap into her glow up and find some more pieces that better fit her personality and professionalism.