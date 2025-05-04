Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh's Outdated Hair Trend We Are Begging Her To Leave Behind

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is one of the least controversial members of the British Royal Family. She is the sister-in-law of King Charles, making her the aunt of William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry. Being part of the generation that is caught in the middle of traditional British rules and more modern updates, it seems that her hair is the perfect metaphor for an attempt to find middle ground. Sophie will often be seen styling her hair in an updo, but with an old-fashioned twist — twist being the operative word.

In October 2024, the Duchess of Edinburgh sported a French twist in her hair where her tresses were spun together and held in place with a clip or pin. This was one of many sightings of a pulled-back hairstyle as she wore a low ponytail with hair to the side and wrapped over her shoulder back in 2023. Her attempt at a side ponytail felt like it would have been more fitting in the 1980s and definitely felt out of place by contemporary standards.

A twist of her hair may be more exciting than ordinary updos, but we think it's time Sophie gives the twisting a rest. It comes off as borderline boring, making it clear that her hair choices are an afterthought. Often, it looks like she set out to be chic with her hairstyle, but then backtracked and settled on something beyond basic. When paired with her outdated outfits that have everyone looking away, the duchess could certainly use an updated hairstyle.