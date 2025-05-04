Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh's Outdated Hair Trend We Are Begging Her To Leave Behind
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is one of the least controversial members of the British Royal Family. She is the sister-in-law of King Charles, making her the aunt of William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry. Being part of the generation that is caught in the middle of traditional British rules and more modern updates, it seems that her hair is the perfect metaphor for an attempt to find middle ground. Sophie will often be seen styling her hair in an updo, but with an old-fashioned twist — twist being the operative word.
In October 2024, the Duchess of Edinburgh sported a French twist in her hair where her tresses were spun together and held in place with a clip or pin. This was one of many sightings of a pulled-back hairstyle as she wore a low ponytail with hair to the side and wrapped over her shoulder back in 2023. Her attempt at a side ponytail felt like it would have been more fitting in the 1980s and definitely felt out of place by contemporary standards.
A twist of her hair may be more exciting than ordinary updos, but we think it's time Sophie gives the twisting a rest. It comes off as borderline boring, making it clear that her hair choices are an afterthought. Often, it looks like she set out to be chic with her hairstyle, but then backtracked and settled on something beyond basic. When paired with her outdated outfits that have everyone looking away, the duchess could certainly use an updated hairstyle.
The Duchess of Edinburgh should take a break from wearing her hair back
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's style has changed over the years, but there has been little transformation when it comes to her blonde hair. She is often wearing her hair in simple styles, but sometimes it comes off as out of date and tired. Her hair is beautiful and healthy with great color and shine; the duchess just needs to style it in a more fashion-forward manner.
We recommend that she let her hair down more so people can see the texture of her subtle waves, or instead of donning many British hats that overshadow Sophie's pretty blonde locks, she should play with different accessories. For example, one of the Duchess of Edinburgh's best looks was when she wore a stunning, shiny aquamarine tiara for the state banquet in November 2022. It gave her hair extra dimension and brought the entire outfit together by matching her exquisite silver jewelry. Whether her hair was long or short, the times Sophie wore her hair down were show-stopping and allowed her cute waves to take center stage.