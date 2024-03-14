Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh's Best And Worst Looks Yet

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has long been regarded as one of the most underrated members of the royal family. Beloved by fans and family members alike, the former Countess of Wessex has experienced a gradual but transformative shift in her sense of fashion since she joined the royal family. As a working professional, the fashion style of Oxford-born Sophie Rhys-Jones favored the sensible suits and oversized blazers of the mid-'80s business world. This all changed in 1999 when she married the youngest of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's children, Prince Edward, and became the Countess of Wessex.

During the first decade or so of her royal status, the Duchess of Edinburgh was known for having a style that was frumpy at worst and fine at best. Since then, however, Sophie's style has undergone quite the transformation. With the help of new stylists and two decades of experimenting with outfits, the duchess has left her shoulder pads and power suits behind and mastered the art of effortless elegance and regality — though there have been some fashion stumbles along the way. Here's a look at Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's best and worst looks throughout the years.