Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh's Best And Worst Looks Yet
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has long been regarded as one of the most underrated members of the royal family. Beloved by fans and family members alike, the former Countess of Wessex has experienced a gradual but transformative shift in her sense of fashion since she joined the royal family. As a working professional, the fashion style of Oxford-born Sophie Rhys-Jones favored the sensible suits and oversized blazers of the mid-'80s business world. This all changed in 1999 when she married the youngest of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's children, Prince Edward, and became the Countess of Wessex.
During the first decade or so of her royal status, the Duchess of Edinburgh was known for having a style that was frumpy at worst and fine at best. Since then, however, Sophie's style has undergone quite the transformation. With the help of new stylists and two decades of experimenting with outfits, the duchess has left her shoulder pads and power suits behind and mastered the art of effortless elegance and regality — though there have been some fashion stumbles along the way. Here's a look at Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's best and worst looks throughout the years.
Best: A stunning bride
Some of the most memorable moments in royal fashion have come from royal weddings — from Princess Catherine's now-iconic wedding dress to over-the-top headpieces worn by royal wedding guests. Although the 1999 wedding of Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, to Prince Edward was a more toned-down ceremony compared to the large events of some of her in-laws, her gown was still quite a thing to behold. This simple but beautiful wedding dress remains one of her best looks to date. In fact, in the ranking of royal wedding dresses, this Samantha Shaw creation was and continues to stand out as unique amongst the other royal brides.
This gorgeous ivory coat dress was stunning in its attention to detail. Not only is the fit sublime but the hand-dyed sleeves and the train were adorned with 325,000 pearls and crystal beads. Forgoing dramatic sleeves and billowing skirts of previous royal weddings, the Duchess of Edinburgh walked down the aisle of St. George's Chapel in a sleek gown that evoked the medieval style. With an elegant V-neck and a simple but flattering silk bodice, the royal bride was all beauty as she became the Countess of Wessex.
Finally, she was positively radiant in a unique diamond tiara that David Thomas of Asprey and Garrard created with the Queen's collection of diamonds. This Anthemion tiara would become a favorite go-to for the royal in years to come, and would forever call back to the beauty of her wedding.
Worst: Bright but messy at the Royal Ascot 2001
Over the years, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has become synonymous with elegance and effortless glamour. However, her look at Royal Ascot in 2001 was not her most poised moment. This look was a lot — from the bright and clashing colors of the paneling to the giant hat that seemed to go with a different look entirely. Labeled a "non-starter" by the Daily Mail, the former Countess of Wessex did not wear this outfit but was instead worn by it.
The asymmetric sleeves leave the outfit in desperate need of order, her subtle but pretty jewelry is overshadowed by the enormity of her hat, and the dull neutral color of the hat and shoes seem totally uncoordinated to the dress. Though the Duchess of Edinburgh would move on from this fashion failure to regularly step out in demure elegance, this particular look was not one of those times.
Best: A stunning guest at the coronation of King Charles III
Of Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's many endearing qualities, her humility and quiet confidence remain some of her finest — even if they sometimes lead her to be lost in the crowd. In the excitement of King Charles III's coronation, the Duchess of Edinburgh's stunning look could have gone overlooked. But, luckily for us, she supported her brother-in-law with elegance and classic grace. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has had some remarkable looks over the years, and this one definitely earned its spot on that list. Regal and the epitome of royalty, this gorgeous bridal-inspired look continues to wow us to this day.
Under a royal blue and red cape, the Duchess of Edinburgh seemed to float in a stunning cream gown designed by one of her go-to labels, Suzannah London. The detailed, hand-embroidered lace around the neck gave the dress an otherworldly quality and her headpiece, which bloomed like a flower on her head, further brought her elegance to a near-angelic level. As for her hair, the Duchess of Edinburgh decided to go with a favorite style of hers: a regal chignon bun. To top it all off, her blue eyes were bright and sparkling as she floated through the ceremony with poise.
Worst: Wedding guest or court jester?
Before Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, established her refined repertoire of royal fashion, she took some style risks that didn't quite pan out. One such uncharacteristically unimpressive look occurred when the then-Countess of Wessex and her husband, the then-Earl of Wessex, attended the wedding of Princess Märtha Louise of Norway to Ari Behn in May 2002. Taking place at the Nidaros Cathedral in Trondheim, the wedding was teeming with international royalty. With the royal guest list, it was only fair to assume that the day would be characterized by tiaras and elegant jewels.
However, though the Duchess of Edinburgh's dress could very well have placed her in the throne room, it wasn't in the style of a queen or princess — but of a "court jester" as labeled by the Daily Mail. With harsh diagonal lines that did nothing to highlight Sophie's shape and an odd contrast of black and white, the Duchess of Edinburgh's vision for her look was jumbled. Not even her gorgeous Anthemion tiara, which she first wore at her wedding to Prince Edward, or her simple but elegant choice of jewelry could save this confused look.
Best: Stylishly attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, debuted one of her finest looks when her mother-in-law, the late Queen Elizabeth II, became the first British royal to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. On the second day of this multi-day celebration in June 2022, the then-Countess of Wessex dazzled in pink as she arrived to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving. For the event, the Duchess of Edinburgh turned to one of her favorite labels, Suzannah London, for this Alessia Dress in Rose Gold. The £2,590 dress, which was made in Italy, had a subtle shimmer to it that caught the light of the June sun perfectly. The bell sleeves and perfectly draped bow in the back of the dress further infused this look with the poised femininity that the Duchess of Edinburgh has become known for.
Not only does this look stand out on its own, but it took on another level of beauty when Sophie joined her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor. The complementary colors and styles of the chic mother-daughter pair brought the duchess's look to perfection. The look was made complete with a coordinating Jane Taylor fascinator, simple but elegant drop earrings, leather heels from LK Bennett, and a matching clutch.
Worst: A sheer midriff that raised eyebrows
It's no secret that royals have to follow strict protocols when it comes to fashion. However, with the sheer amount of public appearances and outings that the royals must attend, there have been inevitable breaks in the code, from Princess Diana's rebellious fashion missteps to rules broken by Princess Anne. Aside from the scandal that almost brought her down in the 2000s, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has been a squeaky-clean example of how a royal should behave. That said, even she has broken royal protocol in the past.
Take, for instance, the look Sophie chose to wear to the 2005 Dyslexia Institute Awards Dinner. Though this may not be one of Sophie's worst fashion moments, it certainly was a look unbefitting of a royal. With a deep v-neck, sparkly red trim, and a bright red ensemble that hugged her figure in the most flattering way possible, the Duchess of Edinburgh certainly stood out. However, even if she looks stunning, this look became one of Sophie's worst-ever looks because of the sheer fabric around her midriff and above her bodice. For a duchess, no matter how beautiful they may look, this sheer midriff is a royal "no-no."
Best: Beautiful in blue at the 2019 Sovereign's Parade
Not only does Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, stun in a tiara and a gown, but she also brings a high taste level to events outside of the ballroom or chapel. Take the Sovereign's Parade as a prime example. Serving as a representative of mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II, with whom she shared a close relationship, Sophie traveled to the Royal Military Academy of Sandhurst to review the guard and inspect the parade in chilly December 2019.
For the outdoor event in December, the Duchess of Edinburgh looked equal parts elegant and warm in a light blue coat designed by none other than Suzannah London. This long cashmere coat and a styled belt created an elegant shape that made Sophie look all the more regal as she walked confidently up the red carpet where she was to give a speech and hand out awards. Beneath the coat, the chic royal wore a floral Emilia Wickstead dress and suede high-heeled boots paired with a sharply styled black hat and leather gloves. Even in windy December, Sophie remained beautifully composed in one of her finest looks to date.
Worst: A questionable choice for a handbag
Because Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, is usually so finely dressed, fans and critics alike seem to have high expectations when she steps out. Every detail matters when it comes to royal fashion, and this is especially true with the Duchess of Edinburgh. When Sophie traveled to Canvey Island in order to show her support for the grand opening of Charfleet Book Bindery in June 2023, fans were quick to point out that her outfit wasn't up to snuff. She arrived at the event in a £2,190 Alexander McQueen sleeveless dress known as the Belted Asymmetric Wool and Cotton-Blend Twill Midi Wrap Dress.
Though some took issue with her choice of the too-casual £220 LUISA handbag by Sophie Habsburg, the real issue came with the plain white t-shirt she chose to wear beneath the Alexander McQueen dress. According to Express, the choice of tee was distracting for many of the duchess's fans because of its casualness — so much so that the duchess' brown leather LK Bennett pumps could not save the look.
Best: Beautiful in teal
One thing about Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, is that she knows her colors, and she's not afraid to debut new ones. The gown she chose when attending the State Banquet honoring the South African president in November 2022 is a fine example of Sophie's perfected taste level. The $4,270 Suzannah dress is of a deep teal hue that makes the royal's blue eyes positively sparkle. Peeking out from below her floor-length dress, you'll see her sparkling silver platform heels designed by LK Bennett.
To top off the already-stunning look, the Duchess of Edinburgh brought out her favorite tiara, which has now come to be known as the "Wessex Aquamarine Necklace Tiara." This tiara, which can also convert into a necklace, is said to have been designed by royal favorite, Collins & Sons. In addition to her beautiful tiara, Sophie paid homage to the late Queen Elizabeth II by wearing her mother-in-law's modern fringe necklace and her pear-shaped diamond demi-parure earrings. Ever thoughtful, Sophie is not only beautiful in appearance but in kindness as well.
Worst: Her unimpressive Christmas 2023 look
Sometimes, the success (or failure) of an outfit cannot be placed on a single item. For example, though the blue cashmere Suzannah London coat once contributed to one of Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's best looks, which was mentioned earlier, it also couldn't save one of her worst looks. Even though her style has transformed dramatically, the former Countess of Wessex still continues to receive for making styling mistakes in the final touches of an outfit. For example, when the duchess appeared in front of the cameras in the outfit she chose for the 2023 Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, it was the small styling errors that ruined the overall look.
Individually, the parts of this look are perfectly fine. However, they don't quite go together. When Sophie arrived with her hair down in a white midi-dress designed by Me+Em and her favorite Suzannah London coat, fans noted the lack of formality. Though some questioned the choice of coat for a formal nighttime occasion, most of the criticism was directed towards her Gianvito Rossi brown boots, and the brown leather Isabel Marant purse she wore over her shoulder. Critics claimed that the boots, bag, and hair subtracted from the formality of the occasion and of the dress. Overall, it felt more like a casual daytime look. Though she was still lovely, as always, this look just did not impress as she usually does.
Best: A vision in pink at Order of the Garter
Although Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, can rock any color, many of her best looks have been in pink — such as a soft pink dress by Valentino that she wore to perfection at the exclusive Order of the Garter in June 2022. Although she had worn this flattering pink dress twice before, Sophie was able to bring the ensemble to a whole new level as she joined Princess Catherine at Windsor Castle. With Princess Catherine in blue, the two royals contrasted each other in the most delightful way.
In addition to the chic A-line she wore, Sophie wore neutral heels by Prada and carried a similarly-toned handbag by Sophie Habsburg. With her blonde tresses pulled back in an elegant up-do, the Duchess of Edinburgh wore a neutral fascinator styled with graceful feathers and designed by Jane Taylor. For the cherry on top of an already-immaculate look, the chic royal wore simple diamond drop earrings and an elegant silver diamond brooch from the Duchess' own jewelry box. With an extra pop of sparkle to the outfit, she cemented her spot on the best-dressed royals.
Worst: A footwear misstep
One of Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's worst looks came on a trip to St. Lucia in April 2022 when her choice of shoe sparked a hot debate amongst royal fans. Though the Duchess of Edinburgh's Soler London maxi dress for this occasion cannot be critiqued, her Jimmy Choo shoes take away from the look's overall chicness. The £591 platform-wedge sandals feature a metallic strap and a four-inch heel that is more fitting for the beach than for a royal engagement. Summery as they may be, critics pointed out that their inclusion with the look detracts from its potential. The error in footwear lowered the quality of the look, so much so that it could not be recovered by her chic low ponytail, her Sophie Habsburg handbag, or her Halcyon Days Maya Torque bracelets.
But these shoes, awful as they may be, seem to be a favorite of the duchess; this was not the first time Sophie wore the Dovina 100 Metallic Leather Espadrille Sandals to a royal engagement. She would leave fans similarly dissatisfied when she wore them during a trip to Cyprus just a few months later in Summer 2022. Perhaps this is not the last we've seen of these eyebrow-raising shoes.
Best: Shining at the Royal Ascot in 2022
The annual Royal Ascot has offered Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, a chance to prove herself as one of the most fashionable royals, and more times than not, she has showcased her ability to look effortlessly glamorous. For the second day of the historic horse race in 2022, Sophie chose (and pulled off) a beautiful monochromatic outfit in a color that seems tailor-made for her complexion: blue.
This £1,290 cornflower blue lace dress by Suzannah London features detailed ruffles and 100-percent silk lining. The matching belt-shaped her figure beautifully as she seemed to practically float in her blue heels. With her blonde hair pulled back in a chic bun, the Duchess of Edinburgh's coordinating floral fascinator took center stage. Also in cornflower blue, the Jane Taylor fascinator is adorned with intricate roses. To top it all off, she wore blue floral earrings and her classic go-tos of her Halcyon Days Maya Torque Bracelets. Put together and practically glowing, this look showcases the duchess's ability to pay attention to the little styling details.
Worst: An error in styling
Fantastic day here at #Groundswell2023 which included a visit from HRH, The Duchess of Edinburgh who was keen to learn more about the work going on to support regenerative agricultural practices on farm. pic.twitter.com/vWUKMdI32Y— Groundswell (@Groundswellaguk) June 28, 2023
Sometimes, it pays to take fashion risks. Other times, such as the bold styling choice Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, made in June 2023, those fashion risks may just fall flat. Usually known for her sleek and effortless sense of glamorous, the Duchess of Edinburgh disappointed fans with her choice of skirt. Alas, it not quite work. While visiting Lannock Manor Farm in order to learn more about the Groundswell Regenerative Agriculture Festival, the duchess's attempt at causal chicness left many fans confused and underwhelmed. Though the separate parts of this look were of high quality, their combination was questionable.
In a photo posted by the hosts of the festival, Sophie can be seen pairing a sharp camel blazer with the AM-PM Merino Pleated Skirt from ME+ EM. Royal fans were quick to point out that the blazer, though quite chic, was an odd choice for a June event. On top of that, the layering of the silky skirt didn't totally land. Also, this look saw the return of the duchess's £220 LUISA handbag by Sophie Habsburg which some royals fans are always quick to criticize.
Best: A masterclass in elegance
Though many of the Duchess of Edinburgh's looks are successful, she was particularly stunning on a royal visit to the Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in London in December 2018. Accompanied by her husband, Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, met with worshippers at the Sikh temple — and looked absolutely breathtaking while doing so. Once again, the Duchess of Edinburgh went for a monochromatic look and, this time appeared in a radiant robin egg blue that made her eyes and features sparkle. On top of her flattering dress, she wore a matching turquoise headscarf that served as a symbol of respect. As the duchess and her husband observed performances in the temple and helped out in the kitchen, the duchess appeared to glow with beauty for the entire visit. Just a year later, Sophie would bring this A-Line dress back out of her closet when she attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May 2022.
Confident in herself and her ability to effortlessly exude grace and elegance, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has truly become the very picture of royalty. Although she has indeed been overlooked for many years, it's safe to say that it is now the Duchess of Edinburgh's time to shine.