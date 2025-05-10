How Tall Is Fox News' Bret Baier? His Wife Is Constantly Towering Over Him

There's absolutely nothing wrong with a man being shorter than a woman in a relationship. While not as common, there are several couples in Hollywood who fit this mold: Tom Holland and Zendaya, Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart, and Bret Baier and Amy Baier.

The Fox News host is 5 feet, 11 inches tall. While it's unclear exactly how tall his wife is, she towers over him, so she's at least 6 feet tall — well, with heels on. Nearly all of the couples' red carpet pics over the years involve Amy wearing heels and standing higher than her husband, giving the illusion she is much taller than he is. However, in a family photo Bret shared on Instagram in April 2025, he was taller than Amy since she was wearing sneakers. So, it looks like Amy is probably around 5 feet, 9 or 10 inches when she's not wearing a pair of pumps. Interestingly, both of their sons, Paul and Daniel, are taller than their parents.

Kudos to Bret for not being bothered by his wife towering over him at events. Not every guy would be okay with that, such as King Charles III, who would bend over backward to make it look like his ex-wife, Princess Diana, wasn't taller than him. (They were actually the exact same height.) Clearly, Bret is confident enough in himself not to let something as trivial as height optics bother him.