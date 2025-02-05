The Time Bret Baier Accidentally Exposed Donald Trump's Real Height

There are some qualities President Donald Trump simply can't, or won't, hide about himself. Though aspects like his iffy spray tan and his recent weight loss are well-known to the public, other qualities — like his height — are more questionable. However, Fox News' Bret Baier seemingly displayed Trump's true stature, and perhaps his ego, in a rather convoluted fashion.

Advertisement

"Wherever she may come from." Trump doubles down on his racist attacks, actually says "I have fun with it". Is he even human? (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/FILSCrwX4H — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 21, 2024

In a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in January 2024, Baier stood face to face with President Trump during an interview in Bedford, New Hampshire. While the exchange might have looked like a normal interview to some, others were puzzled by how they equally stacked up to one another, given Trump is supposedly 6 feet, 3 inches, and Baier is 5 feet, 11 inches. Some social media users observed Baier would have had to have been standing on something to make their height match possible if those dimensions are true.

Advertisement

"Looks like @FoxNews made @BretBaier stand on a ladder to interview President Trump since Bret's barely four feet tall," one X user quipped. While one could argue their similar appearance was instead a matter of tricky camera blocking, it's also possible that President Trump is not as tall as he claims.