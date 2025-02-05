The Time Bret Baier Accidentally Exposed Donald Trump's Real Height
There are some qualities President Donald Trump simply can't, or won't, hide about himself. Though aspects like his iffy spray tan and his recent weight loss are well-known to the public, other qualities — like his height — are more questionable. However, Fox News' Bret Baier seemingly displayed Trump's true stature, and perhaps his ego, in a rather convoluted fashion.
"Wherever she may come from." Trump doubles down on his racist attacks, actually says "I have fun with it". Is he even human? (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/FILSCrwX4H
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 21, 2024
In a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in January 2024, Baier stood face to face with President Trump during an interview in Bedford, New Hampshire. While the exchange might have looked like a normal interview to some, others were puzzled by how they equally stacked up to one another, given Trump is supposedly 6 feet, 3 inches, and Baier is 5 feet, 11 inches. Some social media users observed Baier would have had to have been standing on something to make their height match possible if those dimensions are true.
"Looks like @FoxNews made @BretBaier stand on a ladder to interview President Trump since Bret's barely four feet tall," one X user quipped. While one could argue their similar appearance was instead a matter of tricky camera blocking, it's also possible that President Trump is not as tall as he claims.
Trump is touchy about his height
Perhaps Bret Baier is about 4 inches shorter than President Donald Trump and really was standing on something to match his height during their interview. Doing so would depict them as equals, rather than show the commander in chief looking down on the media figure. Regardless, some X users weren't convinced and called out the president for supposedly attempting to conceal his true size. "5'11" Bret Baier is eye to eye with the allegedly 6'3" Trump," one X user wrote, calling the politician "pathetic" for the possible fib.
Donald has proved before that his height is a fragile subject, even in his own family. He's reportedly jealous of his youngest son Barron Trump's staggering tallness, and the towering youth's stature is a speculated source of tension between them.
Almost a year after his interview with Baier, some onlookers believed William, Prince of Wales showed that Donald might have fibbed about how tall he was when they stood side-by-side in December 2024. Donald was shorter than the royal, although they're both reportedly 6 feet, 3 inches. An X user brought up the discrepancy and added, "Donald is so fake that he even lies about his height."