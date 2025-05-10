We Finally Know Who's Responsible For Melania Trump's Biggest Makeup Blunders

It should be common knowledge that First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump are quite challenged when it comes to having their makeup done. The first lady may not be as inclined to spray on an artificial orange tint as her husband is, though she is still known for her own history of cosmetic fails. She shockingly isn't entirely responsible for these misfires, though, and social media has revealed who the true culprit has been throughout her undeniable makeup transformation.

While some could fault Melania for allowing cosmetics to hinder her complexion, makeup artist Nicole Bryl has taken ownership of them, albeit with confidence in her efforts. Her work has been spotted on Melania at high-profile events like the Met Gala. "This year's #metgala is reminding me of one of my favorite Met Ball #behindthescenes final touch up moments on the always #beautiful & extraordinary #melaniatrump," she wrote in a May 2018 Instagram post. Bryl's glowing description of Melania was undersold by her overdone makeup which, as seen from a side angle, was oversaturated with dark eyeshadow. Clips of Melania, like one the official White House Instagram page posted in April 2025, reveal her makeup artist favors going overboard with bronzer. The end result is an artificial tan which, though not as Oompa Loompa-coded as President Trump's, still distracts with its unnatural hue.